CARMEN KETRON: Seed catalog season

This time of year, I look forward to the weather getting a little cooler, the weeds getting a little more manageable, and the seed catalogs rolling into my mailbox.
It’s about time to start putting together your planting plan for spring and purchasing your seeds for next year. Planning and purchasing now won’t leave you scrambling looking for whatever is left in the stores when it comes time to nest them in the ground in February.
If you are new to the area this may be a shock. I have seen this shock on the faces of many transplants to the South. When my mother moved down from Virginia so many years ago and I pushed a catalog in front of her at Thanksgiving, the realization that you had to start your seeds in February dawned on her and she about fell out of her chair.
I used to be able to wait until the beginning of the new year to order my favorite varieties of flowers, fruits, and vegetables. However, the last few years when I went to buy in January everyone was sold out because of the increase in demand from new pandemic gardeners, as well as an increase in poor seasons of seed production. This year I am requesting catalogs from my seed companies early, as well as going online to pre-order my staple seeds that I know I want.
There are so many options and so many wonderful companies to purchase from that it can seem overwhelming. Many people like to purchase from suppliers such as their local hardware store or trade seeds among friends and family. Another option if you are looking to expand the types of things you grow is to go online and look at some of the reputable online growers. I call up or request catalogs for most of the companies so I can have a paper copy. Often the seed catalog doubles as a little encyclopedia of growing information on when to start seeds, care instructions, and those “pretty pretty” pictures I can’t get enough of.
When looking to purchase seeds you want to look for some key words to choose the right type among the seemingly endless varieties and cultivars out there. Look for plant types that are “heat tolerant,” “bred for the Southeast,” or “recommended for the South.” This is important even for spring-growing plants like lettuce, greens, and broccoli.
Also, pay attention to heirloom and “F1” type seeds. Your heirloom varieties are going to probably have better taste and are good for saving seeds for next planting season but are often more susceptible to disease pressure. F1 type seeds mean they are a first-generation cultivar that has several desired characteristics from two different type parents but will not be able to develop a second generation of seeds that will grow the same and therefore shouldn’t be saved.
Clemson of course does not endorse any one particular seed company but for reference if you are seeking great quality seeds that are American, Southern, or hyperlocal we have some options for you. Quality vegetable, fruit, flower, and herb seeds for both organic and conventional production and home gardening can be found at Johnny’s Selected Seeds (johnnyseeds.com) and Park Seed (parkseed.com).
If you are looking for excellent varieties from the Southern region, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange (southernexposure.com) and Heavenly Seed (heavenlyseed.net) offer wonderful varieties specific to our Southern climate and are home to some of South Carolina’s heritage and Slow Food Ark of Taste varieties. If you are looking at more exotic, emerging cultivars, or heirloom varieties Baker Creek Heirloom (rareseeds.com) and Territorial Seeds (territorialseed.com) cannot be beat. With all the options it will take some time to choose so get to it and good luck!
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.