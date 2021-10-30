CARMEN KETRON: Seed catalog season

This time of year, I look forward to the weather getting a little cooler, the weeds getting a little more manageable, and the seed catalogs rolling into my mailbox.

It’s about time to start putting together your planting plan for spring and purchasing your seeds for next year. Planning and purchasing now won’t leave you scrambling looking for whatever is left in the stores when it comes time to nest them in the ground in February.

If you are new to the area this may be a shock. I have seen this shock on the faces of many transplants to the South. When my mother moved down from Virginia so many years ago and I pushed a catalog in front of her at Thanksgiving, the realization that you had to start your seeds in February dawned on her and she about fell out of her chair.

I used to be able to wait until the beginning of the new year to order my favorite varieties of flowers, fruits, and vegetables. However, the last few years when I went to buy in January everyone was sold out because of the increase in demand from new pandemic gardeners, as well as an increase in poor seasons of seed production. This year I am requesting catalogs from my seed companies early, as well as going online to pre-order my staple seeds that I know I want.