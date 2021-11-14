CARMEN KETRON: Southern greens: Dark leafy goodness

Southern greens have a very important place in our rich Southern foodways history that should be celebrated this time of year. In fact, the Heirloom Collards Project (Heirloomcollards.org) is working to build a coalition of seed stewards to preserve heirloom collard varieties. One of the things that my late mother-in-law and I shared was a love for the heirloom variety of yellow cabbage collard out of southeastern North Carolina. I remember her describing them to me and how good these life-changing collards were, but she couldn’t get them anywhere because no one was growing them anymore. I spent a year and half tracking down the seeds to grow them for her.

New traditions can be a great way to get more greens in your diet. I was at a gardener’s plot this week checking out his collards and mustards and saw a patch of kale in one of the rows and asked him about them. His son had moved up to Chicago and called back home to tell him to put some kale in the ground for Thanksgiving to try out. He seemed excited to try them out after growing collards for probably the better part of two decades. The kicker was his son told him he could cook them up in the oven and eat them like pork skin crackling or as its advertised in the store, kale chips.

Cooked greens can hold a lot of memories for people and can be a great tradition to pass on. Many people will remark to me that cooking tough greens takes up a lot of time and effort. I have found with the improved pressure cooker Instapot you can cook your greens without much time commitment and greens cooked in an air fryer make a delicious healthy side dish. The other option is to pop open a can of the best pre-cooked greens around from local producer McCall Farms under the brand name of Margaret Holmes, Glory, Veg-all and others.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.