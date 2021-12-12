CARMEN KETRON: Time for supplemental watering?

This article is written the beginning of each week so as not to be a last-minute burden to the gracious editors that allow us space to talk about gardening in the Pee Dee. That being said, I hope this week’s column will serve more as a prophetic plea to the clouds and by the time the newspaper reaches your doorstep, rain will have fallen on the fields of rye and dormant lawns and this entry will be unnecessary.
Water is critical to sustaining plants even in their dormant period. This includes turfgrasses, trees, and anything else that looks like it is asleep this time of year. Water helps prevent cold injury and sustain turfgrass crowns essential for plant growth in the warmer months. A good portion of South Carolina’s annual rainfall usually comes during winter. That is why it is normally suggested you do not need to irrigate during the winter. However, extended dry periods lasting more than three weeks like we have had recently can cause dehydration, leading to desiccation, and then winter kill. To prevent this terrible cascade during times of drought, our lawns sometimes require supplemental irrigation.
Warm-season grasses, those that thrive at hot temperatures such as Bermuda, St. Augustine, zoysia, and centipede, go dormant in the winter months. For those new to Southern lawns, warm-season grasses look very sad already this time of the year and you may be tempted to “water the dog out of it” as a mentor of mine used to say. But those warm-season grasses don’t need a lot of water in the winter.
Cool-season grasses such as fescues and ryegrass actively grow during the winter months and may need occasional irrigation but not nearly like the amounts they require in warmer months. If you are someone who overseeded your warm-season turf with a cool-season grass for that aesthetically pleasing green color, it may also be looking a little peaked right now and in need of a little support.
If it has been more than three weeks without rain, give your landscape some love. Soak the soil to a depth of about 4 to 6 inches for lawns, flowers, and shrubs. Make sure to do it on a warm day. Do not water if the temperature dips to below freezing. You can water before the temperature drops but not during a freezing period. You may be asking, well how long should I run the sprinkler to get the soil that saturated? There is unfortunately no hard rule for that. There are a lot of factors that affect how long to water including soil type, plant conditions, and the type of irrigation system you have. Generally, for warm-season grasses you want ½ inch of water on sandy soil and 1 inch of water on heavy or fine textured soil. With an impact sprinkler that can take 2 to 3 hours. Make sure to put a rain gauge in the path of the sprinkler to measure when you hit your mark. If you are not sure if the water is penetrating to the recommended depth, you can use the “screwdriver test.” Press a screwdriver into the ground and if it is hard to get through it is too dry. If you want to calculate the rate of inches of water per hour, check out our handy equation at HGIC: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/watering-lawns/.
If you are looking to support your trees and shrubs, a rule of thumb is to soak the soil to 8 inches deep making sure to reach the feeder roots. Feeder roots are located throughout the area under the leaf canopy.
Do not forget we are still in winter. Do not water again unless we get three more weeks of drought and don’t water if there is rain in the forecast. The worst thing we could do during these relatively mild days is have things start greening up and then get smacked down in February.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.