CARMEN KETRON: Time for supplemental watering?

If it has been more than three weeks without rain, give your landscape some love. Soak the soil to a depth of about 4 to 6 inches for lawns, flowers, and shrubs. Make sure to do it on a warm day. Do not water if the temperature dips to below freezing. You can water before the temperature drops but not during a freezing period. You may be asking, well how long should I run the sprinkler to get the soil that saturated? There is unfortunately no hard rule for that. There are a lot of factors that affect how long to water including soil type, plant conditions, and the type of irrigation system you have. Generally, for warm-season grasses you want ½ inch of water on sandy soil and 1 inch of water on heavy or fine textured soil. With an impact sprinkler that can take 2 to 3 hours. Make sure to put a rain gauge in the path of the sprinkler to measure when you hit your mark. If you are not sure if the water is penetrating to the recommended depth, you can use the “screwdriver test.” Press a screwdriver into the ground and if it is hard to get through it is too dry. If you want to calculate the rate of inches of water per hour, check out our handy equation at HGIC: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/watering-lawns/.