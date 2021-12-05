CARMEN KETRON: Time to plant trees

Arbor Day is a global holiday to celebrate all that trees provide us. Honoring nature and the environment has been a tradition for centuries, with the first documented Arbor Day in a small Spanish town in the 1500s. Stateside, Arbor Day originated in 1872 Nebraska with newspaper editor Julius Sterling Morton encouraging his community to plant trees for the common good.
The American National Arbor Day is celebrated in the spring on the last Friday in April. This is relatively fitting for the rest of the contiguous Unites States who benefit from planting trees in spring because the ground is frozen solid during the winter dormant period. Down south, it is better to plant trees in the winter to allow the trees to establish their roots before putting out a flush of growth when the temperatures warm up.
That is why we in South Carolina celebrate Arbor Day on the first Friday of December. Because of our beautiful and mostly mild winter temperatures it is the perfect time to plant your trees. By planting in winter, the tree can establish their root system and be able to thrive in the hot spring and summer climate.
In honor of South Carolina Arbor Day, residents are encouraged to celebrate by planting a tree in their yard or support a community center, church, or school that is looking to provide a long-term investment in community trees. Because that is what trees are — a long-term investment. In the 1830s, the Swedish Crown set out to plant 300,000 oak trees to have a supply of mature wood to build naval ships into the 20th century. When they were ready 150 years later, they weren’t needed for naval vessels, due to evolution of steel ships, but the trees are still critically important in other ways. As the adage goes; the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago and the second-best time to plant is today.
Even as some residents call to discuss options for tree removal because they are too close to their house, or the leaves are all over the yard this time of year, neighborhood and home value correlates positively to the amount of tree cover on roads and properties. Similarly, urban heat islands are the result of dense urban structures, pavement, and roads that absorb and re-emit heat more than natural landscapes like water or forests.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency notes that trees and vegetation lower surface and air temperatures just by growing in and around urban city spaces. This can reduce energy use of buildings, improve air quality, and enhance stormwater management and quality. Trees sustain human life on this planet. Trees are critical for human health, nature’s survival, and the environment.
Trees are also central to our customs, decoration, and history. Many people this year will opt to buy a live holiday tree and plant it after the holidays. Many people like to use this time to purchase cedar, cypress, or arborvitae trees to put up in the house for the holidays and then plant for privacy protection. If you are looking for tips on how to buy and care for a living Christmas tree check out the Clemson Extension Home and Garden Information Center (HGIC)website:
If you are in the market to purchase a tree, trees native to the region are a beneficial option as they promote diversity, provide an ecosystem benefit to animals, and are well adapted to the area. Some favorites include eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis), flowering dogwood (Cornus florida), American beech (Fagus grandifolia), white oak (Quercus bicolor), sweetbay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana), yaupon holly (Ilex vomitoria), and yellow poplar (liriodendron tulipifera). More suggestions on tree varieties as well as how to properly plant a tree can be found by going to Clemson HGIC: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planting-trees-correctly/.
