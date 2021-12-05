CARMEN KETRON: Time to plant trees

Arbor Day is a global holiday to celebrate all that trees provide us. Honoring nature and the environment has been a tradition for centuries, with the first documented Arbor Day in a small Spanish town in the 1500s. Stateside, Arbor Day originated in 1872 Nebraska with newspaper editor Julius Sterling Morton encouraging his community to plant trees for the common good.

The American National Arbor Day is celebrated in the spring on the last Friday in April. This is relatively fitting for the rest of the contiguous Unites States who benefit from planting trees in spring because the ground is frozen solid during the winter dormant period. Down south, it is better to plant trees in the winter to allow the trees to establish their roots before putting out a flush of growth when the temperatures warm up.

That is why we in South Carolina celebrate Arbor Day on the first Friday of December. Because of our beautiful and mostly mild winter temperatures it is the perfect time to plant your trees. By planting in winter, the tree can establish their root system and be able to thrive in the hot spring and summer climate.