CARMEN KETRON: Time to plant your hardy spring vegetables

A lot of calls coming into the Clemson Extension office these days are about when to plant cool-season spring vegetables like collards, cabbage and kale.
There are some people who always match their planting schedule to important dates like Good Friday, Labor Day, or Halloween. I find it easier to attach major garden chores to high holidays to remind myself to get my plants in the ground. Valentine’s Day is my signal to start planting my hardy spring vegetables like greens, beets, broccoli, radishes, and lettuce.
Some of our staple Southern crops like mustards and turnip greens are perfect for this time of year. Other cool-season crops including carrots, spinach, and beets can be directly seeded as well. Any vegetables that take between 45 and 60 days to harvest can be planted in succession. I like to spread out planting these 45-day crops, planting a few rows every two weeks so there is a constant harvestable supply throughout the season.
If you are new to growing spring vegetables in the Pee Dee and want to look into more specific growing dates for this year, check out Clemson Extension’s “Planning a Garden” guide at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planning-a-garden/. This is the definitive guide to growing your home vegetables around the state. This is also an important guide if you are looking for suggestions on how far to space out your vegetables in your garden beds. Remember, different plants will grow to different sizes so you will need to space them accordingly.
For your plantings this spring, the rule of thumb is to plant them in well-drained soil on a slight slope to allow for runoff and reduce puddling in your garden bed. Nothing is worse for spring root vegetables then wet feet and soggy soil. Most of your spring greens and root crops like to be spoon-fed nitrogen and given a high rate of potassium. If you aren’t sure about what is in your soil, drop off a soil sample to the Extension office to get a better idea of what you need to amend the soil with.
Anything you plant is going to need irrigation to get the seed up as well as supplemental water if there isn’t significant rain fall for more than two weeks in a row.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.