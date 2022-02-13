CARMEN KETRON: Time to plant your hardy spring vegetables

A lot of calls coming into the Clemson Extension office these days are about when to plant cool-season spring vegetables like collards, cabbage and kale.

There are some people who always match their planting schedule to important dates like Good Friday, Labor Day, or Halloween. I find it easier to attach major garden chores to high holidays to remind myself to get my plants in the ground. Valentine’s Day is my signal to start planting my hardy spring vegetables like greens, beets, broccoli, radishes, and lettuce.

Some of our staple Southern crops like mustards and turnip greens are perfect for this time of year. Other cool-season crops including carrots, spinach, and beets can be directly seeded as well. Any vegetables that take between 45 and 60 days to harvest can be planted in succession. I like to spread out planting these 45-day crops, planting a few rows every two weeks so there is a constant harvestable supply throughout the season.