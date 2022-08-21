CARMEN KETRON: Tips on pruning palmettos

Nothing screams tropical landscape like a palm. Many folks moving to the area love the idea of a yard that feels less like a typical lawn and more like an oasis.

Many people will come here looking for 80-foot palm trees with coconuts and big leaves, but here in the Carolinas, we grow palmettos. While palms and palmettos are in the same Arecaceae family, they are, in fact, very different. It is confusing because the most well-known example in South Carolina is called a cabbage palm, but it is taxonomically called a Sabal palmetto. Palmettos only grow to about 30 feet, produce small berry-like fruit, and their fronds have fan shapes.

Who among us doesn’t love a beautiful cabbage palm (Sabal palmetto) towering in the garden? After all, this palmetto is so beloved to South Carolinians that it is on our state flag. Not to mention it is the official state tree. We are literally the “Palmetto state.”

When my family travels, my husband inevitably accessorizes in a South Carolina flag belt, sunglass straps, and bow tie, and boy does he loves to talk to folks about the palmetto adorning his ensemble. He will regale guests at dinner with the story of how the trunks of palmettos were used as a barricade at Fort Moultrie to hold back cannon fire from the British Army during the Revolutionary War. “British cannonballs simply bounced off the dense mass of the palmetto logs,” he likes to tell absolute strangers.

However, these adored palmettos can be such a pain in the neck. The prolific fruit clusters attract bugs and rats and dye the sidewalk when the fruit rots. The natural state of palmettos is to have dead fronds hanging from the bottom of the tree, which can be unattractive to many people. That leads to the inevitable question of how to prune them. Problems can arise when you prune too much. Some palms are self-cleaning, and the older palm fronds will fall off cleanly without any human intervention. Palmettos are not. To be a good steward of the beloved palmettos, remember these general rules for pruning:

Less pruning is better. Only remove the dead, brown, and crunchy fronds. Do not remove green fronds or partly green fronds because semi-green fronds or fronds with a green stem have valuable nutrients still and removing them could stunt palmetto growth. If it looks like older fronds are yellowing, it is possibly a nutrient deficiency instead of a general life cycle issue. Potassium or magnesium deficiencies might be the cause. Get a soil test to confirm before you go wild with the pruners.

When pruning, imagine the canopy of the palmetto as a clock, and do not prune above the 9 and 3 o’clock lines. If you want to extend the time between pruning, you can go as high as 10 and 2 o’clock, but never above this. Palmettos are continuously over-pruned above this mark, often giving a “pineapple” or “mohawk” appearance to the tree canopy. Over pruning can lead to narrow, bottlenecked trunks. Some might call it a “hurricane prune” and argue it is to reduce the number of fronds that fall during a hurricane event. However, studies show that over-pruning can lead to weak trunks snapping in high winds and leave palmettos less resilient during cold weather. Given a choice, I would pick up fronds instead of clean up a downed tree.

Pruning the fruit clusters before they fall will reduce the occurrence of tiny seedlings popping up around the tree. Use a hand saw to remove flower stalks growing between live fronds. It is important to remember that over-pruning the tree can encourage more flowering growth, so try not to overdo frond pruning, and you won’t have to get back up there to take out additional fruit stalks.

Remove sprouts from the base of the trunk by hand pulling or digging up with a trowel.

If you want to add some palmettos to your landscape, make sure to read up on planting and establishment tips at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/palms-cycads/.