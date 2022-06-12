CARMEN KETRON: Trouble grows among the tomatoes

Every spring, my husband patiently watches me spend a fair amount of money on plants, soil, fertilizers, and chemicals for my tomatoes. Then he is left shaking his head when he finds me out in the garden about this time every year, staking tomato limbs in the middle of the night and crying over wilted tomato plants.

Every year I hear people say, “Why don’t you just go buy $1 tomatoes at the IGA instead of all that work in the heat?” Well, it wouldn’t be summer if I wasn’t losing my mind in the garden over the tomatoes. More important, the grocery store tomatoes taste like cardboard, and I can, in fact, tell the difference. But if it were easy, everyone would do it. So I salute my fellow gardeners who are battling the drought, heat, and diseases this year. You should count yourself an accomplished gardener if you can get through this season with even one green tomato.

I haven’t heard about one gardener who isn’t experiencing blossom end rot. Blossom end rot is a calcium deficiency disorder that presents as a dark, rotten discoloration at the bottom of the tomato fruit. Many people will automatically think this means their soil lacks calcium. This is not necessarily true. Calcium is very mobile in the plant during the growing season, and it can only move up with the water in the plant’s xylem from the roots to the fruit. Without adequate watering, the calcium will not be able to be brought up to the fruit.

It is more than likely if you have blossom end rot, it is due to a lack of consistent water. This is understandable with what little rain we have gotten this year. Make sure to hand water to maintain uniform soil moisture. I highly encourage mulching with wood chips or pine straw to help prevent water loss on sunny days.

Many people will turn to foliar calcium sprays to try to spray on their calcium to help but applying calcium to the leaves and fruit will not move into the fruit; this is an ineffective method to prevent blossom end rot. Another method folks turn to is Epsom salts. Not a week goes by without someone telling me the secret to successful tomatoes is Epsom salts. Epsom salts are a good source of magnesium, and sometimes it can compete with calcium to get taken up by the plant’s roots, which won’t help stop the blossom end rot. Don’t apply any magnesium unless a soil report indicates the soil is deficient in it.

The other big problem we see in tomatoes in the Pee Dee is Southern bacterial blight or bacterial wilt. This bacteria is in the soil and will enter the plant through wounds in the roots. The bacteria multiply during hot and humid conditions and clog the plant tissues with slime, preventing water from moving up the roots to the rest of the plant, resulting in a lovely green tomato plant just falling over and wilting.

To know if your plant has bacterial wilt, you must cut the stem of a wilted plant crosswise and place the cut end in a glass of water. After five minutes, a creamy white ooze will start leaking out of the stem and into the water. It is crucial to determine if the bacteria is in the garden because you will want to remove the infected plants and disinfect all equipment used in the garden area. It is also essential to stop growing any solanaceous crops (tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, and Irish potatoes) in that area for two years.

There are, unfortunately, no chemical controls to address this disease. This is a short list I have seen in folks’ gardens, but many other issues might pop up this season, and it is vital to identify what the problem is. Head over to HGIC at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/tomato-diseases-disorders/ for a more detailed list of what you should be looking out for in the tomato patch this season.

