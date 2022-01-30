 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CARMEN KETRON: Turn your property into a Carolina Yard
0 Comments

CARMEN KETRON: Turn your property into a Carolina Yard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With more people turning to the garden for relaxation and stress relief there is a shift toward gardeners wanting to enjoy gardening but not wanting to commit to high-maintenance gardens.

Some gardeners are focusing on a conscientious approach to gardening with resilient plants to deal with more and more frequent stormwater management needs. For those people, I suggest looking into planting a Carolina Yard.

According to Clemson Extension, a Carolina Yard focuses on low-maintenance approaches to the garden space, using low-cost actions and principles to make positive changes in the environmental quality of your yard, neighborhood, and surrounding waterways. This is based on 12 core principles:

Removing invasive plant species

Managing pests in a responsible manner

Mulching

Incorporating rainwater harvesting as a resource

Recycling yard waste

Planting for wildlife

Using fertilizer wisely and efficiently

Selecting and planting the right plant in the right place

reducing runoff

Planting with native species

Maintaining healthy soil

Watering wisely

To assist in achieving these goals, Clemson Extension offers a certified Carolina Yard program for gardeners to track and achieve a Carolina Yard Garden status for their property. Clemson Extension offers a workbook, online resources, and an online course to teach these principles of caring for a watershed-friendly, environmentally adaptive garden. For the seasoned gardener, you can download the workbook on your own to evaluate your current yard based on the 12 principles of the Carolina Yards Program.

There are many actions that gardeners take every day that have positive effects on the environmental quality of your yard. Each action taken earns “inches” toward certification. By meeting the minimum requirements and achieving 36 “inches,” you can become the proud owner of a Certified Carolina Yard. Homeowners who self-evaluate their yards can submit their scorecard and obtain a Certified Carolina Yard certificate. Homeowners also have the option to purchase other recognition items such as garden flags, yard signs, and decorative plaques.

For the new gardener or perennial learner, the online Carolina Yard Class is being offered this year starting on March 14. The Carolina Yards Online Course is designed to provide information and techniques to help you create and maintain a more environmentally friendly landscape. Weekly modules and recordings of state specialists will guide you through the 12 Carolina Yards principles. Interactive discussions during the class provide the opportunity to connect with your peers across the state. This self-driven course allows gardeners to move through the modules as quickly or as slowly as they desire.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about how to make your garden a stunning showpiece that is also supporting the critical watersheds of the Pee Dee.

All these resources and registration for the online class can be found at www.clemson.edu/extension/carolinayards.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GREG PRYOR: Freeze protection on the homestead
Agriculture

GREG PRYOR: Freeze protection on the homestead

Last night, it was 10 degrees below freezing. That means outside preparations needed to be made before dark, a checkup was done around 3 a.m., and damage control was required at the break of day. What I’m talking about is dealing with freezing weather on the homestead.

CARMEN KETRON: Bulbs delight indoors in winter
Agriculture

CARMEN KETRON: Bulbs delight indoors in winter

When I was planning my wedding a few years ago, my mother and I got it into our heads that we were going to force bulbs to have as centerpieces at the reception. We went back and forth about timing and as a seasoned gardener she told me the worst thing that could happen was we forced them too early.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert