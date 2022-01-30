CARMEN KETRON: Turn your property into a Carolina Yard

Planting with native species

Maintaining healthy soil

Watering wisely

To assist in achieving these goals, Clemson Extension offers a certified Carolina Yard program for gardeners to track and achieve a Carolina Yard Garden status for their property. Clemson Extension offers a workbook, online resources, and an online course to teach these principles of caring for a watershed-friendly, environmentally adaptive garden. For the seasoned gardener, you can download the workbook on your own to evaluate your current yard based on the 12 principles of the Carolina Yards Program.

There are many actions that gardeners take every day that have positive effects on the environmental quality of your yard. Each action taken earns “inches” toward certification. By meeting the minimum requirements and achieving 36 “inches,” you can become the proud owner of a Certified Carolina Yard. Homeowners who self-evaluate their yards can submit their scorecard and obtain a Certified Carolina Yard certificate. Homeowners also have the option to purchase other recognition items such as garden flags, yard signs, and decorative plaques.