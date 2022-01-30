CARMEN KETRON: Turn your property into a Carolina Yard

With more people turning to the garden for relaxation and stress relief there is a shift toward gardeners wanting to enjoy gardening but not wanting to commit to high-maintenance gardens.
Some gardeners are focusing on a conscientious approach to gardening with resilient plants to deal with more and more frequent stormwater management needs. For those people, I suggest looking into planting a Carolina Yard.
According to Clemson Extension, a Carolina Yard focuses on low-maintenance approaches to the garden space, using low-cost actions and principles to make positive changes in the environmental quality of your yard, neighborhood, and surrounding waterways. This is based on 12 core principles:
Removing invasive plant species
Managing pests in a responsible manner
Mulching
Incorporating rainwater harvesting as a resource
Recycling yard waste
Planting for wildlife
Using fertilizer wisely and efficiently
Selecting and planting the right plant in the right place
reducing runoff
Planting with native species
Maintaining healthy soil
Watering wisely
To assist in achieving these goals, Clemson Extension offers a certified Carolina Yard program for gardeners to track and achieve a Carolina Yard Garden status for their property. Clemson Extension offers a workbook, online resources, and an online course to teach these principles of caring for a watershed-friendly, environmentally adaptive garden. For the seasoned gardener, you can download the workbook on your own to evaluate your current yard based on the 12 principles of the Carolina Yards Program.
There are many actions that gardeners take every day that have positive effects on the environmental quality of your yard. Each action taken earns “inches” toward certification. By meeting the minimum requirements and achieving 36 “inches,” you can become the proud owner of a Certified Carolina Yard. Homeowners who self-evaluate their yards can submit their scorecard and obtain a Certified Carolina Yard certificate. Homeowners also have the option to purchase other recognition items such as garden flags, yard signs, and decorative plaques.
For the new gardener or perennial learner, the online Carolina Yard Class is being offered this year starting on March 14. The Carolina Yards Online Course is designed to provide information and techniques to help you create and maintain a more environmentally friendly landscape. Weekly modules and recordings of state specialists will guide you through the 12 Carolina Yards principles. Interactive discussions during the class provide the opportunity to connect with your peers across the state. This self-driven course allows gardeners to move through the modules as quickly or as slowly as they desire.
This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about how to make your garden a stunning showpiece that is also supporting the critical watersheds of the Pee Dee.
All these resources and registration for the online class can be found at www.clemson.edu/extension/carolinayards.
