CARMEN KETRON: What to do about those weeds

This time of year every gardener, farmer, and homeowner has the same problem: weeds.

Everyone is asking about how to be more effective in their weed management, and I hate to tell you, the outlook for the summer does not look good, as nature has seen fit to provide the yearly rains all at once this month. It’s too hot to pull them, too hot to spray them, and frankly, it’s too hot to bother. Please don’t be ashamed. It happens to everyone.

First, don’t overdo anything right now. That includes not over-fertilizing or over-irrigating. Apply the fertilizer and water only when and where it is needed. Extra fertilizer and water between ornamental plants encourage weed growth.

Clemson promotes drip irrigation in a high-tech yard and hand watering in a low-tech yard. With drip irrigation, you can add liquid fertilizer and water (fertigation) just to the roots of a plant, not the weeds. Apply granular fertilizer with the side-dressing technique (place fertilizer just where needed along the plant’s drip line) and not a broadcasting technique (fertilizer arbitrarily spread over the entire area). It is getting a little late in the year to be applying much fertilizer to grass, trees, and shrubs, so either apply a slow-release fertilizer or only a tiny amount of regular fertilizer at once.

The second weed technique uses mechanical methods to control weeds. Everyone usually goes for tilling up the weed plants. Believe it or not, tilling may kill weeds, but it can also bring weed seeds to the surface, allowing them to germinate and sprout.

Don’t forget the weed-eater or the lawn mower when weeds get out of hand. They may not annihilate weeds but will keep them suppressed. Do this before the weeds flower, so you are not reseeding.

For less weed growth and healthy plants, always mulch. If you want to smother the weeds, get a couple of pieces of cardboard, remove the tape, put down a few layers, wet the cardboard, and place the mulch on top. Apply a thick 2-inch layer of mulch around the plants and garden beds to help keep those weeds down without reseeding more weeds.

Chemical herbicide application should be your last resort. A herbicide is anything that will kill plants. However, if appropriately used by the label directions, herbicides will help you take back your yard from those nasty weeds. There is no “Mulligan” in a chemical application, so read and follow all label directions to apply the right chemical on that specific weed. Make sure you are applying your chemical at the right time, and it isn’t too hot to spray. Spraying above 85 degrees can damage your desired grass as well as the weeds. Use a funnel taped to your sprayer nozzle to keep down the drift of herbicides. Try to wait until late fall or early spring and use a pre-emergent herbicide to prevent weed seeds from germinating and growing the following season.

Finally, if you cannot beat them, join them in embracing the wilding of your yard. Planting intentional wildflowers may help cover or overcome many unwanted weed problems by outcompeting them. In addition, embracing diversity in the yard by allowing clover and beneficial groundcovers to thrive can reduce your chores and provide food sources for many native pollinators. However, many people still consider them more like nuisance growth than flowers, so check with your homeowner’s association or neighborhood covenants to ensure you can apply a “wild” garden technique for your yard.