You cannot help but love the first signs of spring. I made my way home at 6 each night this week, and to my surprise, it was still light out. Enjoying light in the evening after work can be a great pleasure. As the weather warms up and the days get longer, folks get the itch to get out in the garden and work on their spring to-do list. Don’t forget some of these fun activities.

Spruce up spring containers. The front porch pots may be looking sad these days. March is the perfect time to reinvigorate them with early spring bulbs and flowers for the season. Even if you did not start bulbs last winter, you can purchase tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths in the stores and plop them right in the containers with a bit of trailing ivy and pansies for a beautiful display on the patio. Make sure to change the soil in the containers with fresh potting mix and water deeply the first few days to establish the newly transplanted plants. A bit of wood chip mulch on the top will help protect from the odd chilly night and keep the potting soil from drying out.

Decide what to prune and what not to prune. As all the shrubs start to green up, you can see the extent of damage from winter freezes. When the damage is visible, you can make intentional cuts to remove the three “Ds”, any branches or limbs that are dead, diseased, or damaged. Regardless of the shrub’s flowering schedule, you will want to cut these out. From there, cut back only 1/3 of the entire plant at a time. Remember that cutting back spring flowering shrubs will take off the flowers, so if you absolutely must cut into that azalea bush right now because it is encroaching on a path or up against the house, be aware that you will get significantly fewer blooms this spring. A list of pruning techniques and what to prune right now is at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/pruning-shrubs/.

While the weather is nice, repair and build out any hardscape and landscape beds. For example, conducting larger projects such as pond maintenance, graveling pathways, or building raised beds should be done before it gets too hot. Choosing a hardscape for pathways is based on budget, aesthetics, and foot traffic needs. For example, if you want to walk around the garden assisted by a walker or cane, crush-N-run or a plantation mix is preferred over river rock. If you had all the money and all the time available, bluestone pavers are the premier hardscape material these days. However, depending on the budget, several beautiful alternatives at the local landscape supply stores can meet your desired look. If you have been looking to invest in a raised bed, now is the best time to build one before it gets too hot. You can make your own or purchase and assemble a raised bed kit. Remember you want a raised garden to suit your needs, so consider how high you want it, where the best sunlight in the yard is, and how close you can be to a water source. For even more building considerations, visit the HGIC website https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/raised-beds/.

Finally, start thinking about the lawn. The beginning of March is the time to put out pre-emergent herbicides for warm-season yards. Depending on the type of turfgrass you have and the warm season weeds that popped up last year, you will want to use a pre-emergent herbicide such as benefin, pendimethalin, isoxaben, or prodiamine. To find out which is right for you, call the local extension office at 843-661-4800 or go online to https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/managing-weeds-in-warm-season-lawns/. Always read and follow the label directions for using chemicals.