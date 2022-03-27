CARMEN KETRONL Take a free course on becoming a farmer

Many folks around the country feel a pull back to their agricultural roots these days.

Clemson Extension wants to help with a new free online class in farm fundamentals. The Extension office in Florence has had many people come in and ask how to get into farming. In some cases, people have parents or grandparents pass down family land and get the urge to put it into production, thereby ensuring they don’t have to sell it.

This goal is a noble one. I know that feeling.

My husband and I moved back to the Pee Dee region to live on his multi-generation farm and take care of it.

I have also heard many people come into the office and say, “I would like the land to work for me and generate some income with the least effort. How do I do that?” This is a much loftier goal and quite a bit harder to obtain.

The final class of people popping up is looking to connect back with land, be more resilient on their homestead, and be less reliant on global supply chains.

This is also a lofty goal and full of opportunities. But any way you look at it, starting into farming of any sort will be hard work and require learning an entirely new skill set.

Clemson Extension has just launched a brand-new, free, online course to help build farming skills and allow folks to understand the cost and time needed to start a farming operation successfully.

This online course isn’t a business class. It is a stripped-down, brass-tacks, no-nonsense look at how to get started in farm production.

There is a focus on vegetable and fruit production, but participants can use the information for any crop production. It will go over everything from getting started with soil testing, seeding, and farm recordkeeping.

It will help prospective farmers make important decisions so they do not make costly mistakes. This class will help soon-to-be farmers and already established farmers decide what kind of equipment is needed, such as farm tools, tractors, and post-harvest handling needs. It will also help people better understand critical concepts such as soil fertility and irrigation setups.

This free course is a great place to start for anyone thinking about building or expanding a hobby farm, homestead, or more extensive farm operation. The online class has an open enrollment format so people can register and take the course anytime.

Once participants start the class, they have 120 days to complete it. After completing the course, participants will have a fantastic portfolio to help them begin their farm, including a document that they can take with them when trying to secure loans, work with the Farm Service Agency, and speak with Extension agents about the next steps in their farming journey.

For more information in the Pee Dee, contact the Florence County Extension office at 843-661-4800. To sign up directly for the course, go to https://bit.ly/CES_FarmingFoundations.

