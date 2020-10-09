Certified Roadside Market program brings fresh produce to SC communities

The Certified Roadside Market program is codified in state law. Markets are inspected regularly to ensure they meet program standards.

Membership in the program is free, and comes with valuable benefits: Certified Roadside Markets are listed on the SCDA website and in a free printed directory that’s distributed around the state’s welcome centers and at special events. Markets also get a free Certified South Carolina sign. The Certified brand enjoys more than 80 percent brand recognition among South Carolina consumers, so it’s an excellent promotional tool.

For Turnblad, the program gives her a chance to do what she loves best: learn from farmers.

“One of the perks of this job is the creativity of the farmers – how humble and hardworking they are,” Turnblad says. “One of the best parts of working roadside markets is getting out and meeting the farmers. They like to sell good produce and products to their communities. Farmers are proud of what they grow and enjoy sharing the fruits of their labor.”

To learn more about joining the Certified Roadside Market program, including a list of rules and regulations, a readiness checklist, and the application form, visit agriculture.sc.gov/where-to-buy-local/certified-roadside-markets. You can also use this link to search all Certified Roadside Markets by county and keyword. For more information, contact Ansley Turnblad at aturnblad@scda.sc.gov or 803-734-2207.