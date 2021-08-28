Certified turf means better outcomes for turfgrass managers and homeowners

Before turfgrass can be certified, a team of Clemson experts puts it through its paces.

Before planting, the fields are inspected by Clemson experts to ensure they are properly isolated from other perennial grass. The land is fumigated then left alone for three weeks to allow germination of any unwanted grass or weeds. No animal waste can be applied as fertilizer. The turfgrass fields are then required to be sprayed during the growing season and monitored by Clemson inspectors to make sure they stay pure and weed-free.

“If the turfgrass fails inspection, then it cannot be sold until the problems are corrected. If the grass passes inspection, then we issue a report stating that it is certified and the turfgrass gets a certification tag,” Wilbanks said.

Certified Turfgrass comes in an array of varieties.

Wilbanks says that consumers can request Certified Turfgrass from their landscape professional or installer. They can also order it directly from a list of growers that can be found by visiting clemson.edu/public/regulatory/fert-seed/seed/turfgrass-certification/turfgrass-growers.html.

One grower is Super Sod Carolina, a division of Patten Seed Company in Orangeburg.