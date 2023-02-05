Are you growing herbs indoors or plan to put them in your garden this year? Growing herbs is a great way to cut down on the cost of cooking and elevate your food. Cooking with herbs is a strong household tradition that dates back thousands of years. In addition, people have used herbs and spices for various purposes, including medicine, cleaning products, perfumes, and preserving food.

Winter is the time most people are planning out their favorite vegetables and flowers to put in the spring and summer garden pots and plots. I implore you to remember the workhorse of the garden, your lush herbs. These delicious leafy edible plants provide myriad benefits to your garden, health, and cooking. Herbs often have aromatic properties that confuse and deter pests. Some perennial, long-lived herbs, such as rosemary and oregano, will hang around the garden all year. These perennials will add year-round garden interest and a low-maintenance plant to enjoy even on the bleakest winter days. Many herbs also flower throughout the growing season, providing a beautiful array of nectar sources for butterflies and bees.

But many people get caught up with the delicate growing season of some annual herbs and get all turned around. Specifically, basil grows best in the heat of the summer, while cilantro is best grown as a cool-season spring or fall plant in the Pee Dee. Please visit https://hgic.clemson.edu/ factsheet/herbs/ for more

details.

Growing herbs is often easy, and once you start, you will realize you have an abundance of products and don’t know what to do with them. That is where preservation techniques come in handy.

Herbs can safely be used and stored fresh or dried through dehydration. Dehydration is the process of removing water from food. It is one of the oldest and most accessible methods of food preservation and requires little to no equipment other than the wind and sun. The oven and other modern mechanical dehydrators can speed up the process, but these sometimes expensive gadgets, are optional for drying herbs.

An easy way to dry and preserve herbs is air drying in small paper bags with holes punched or tiny tears, allowing airflow.

After harvesting, wash and pat dry, gather small bundles and place them inside the bags, close the bag around the herbs and secure them with a rubber band, place them in a safe place with good airflow, and monitor them every few days. When the herbs crumble in your fingers, they are ready for storage in an airtight container.

Now that you have a supply of dehydrated herbs, many options exist for using them throughout the season.

One way to use and preserve dried herbs is by mixing them with complementary flavors and incorporating them into butter to make a flavorful addition to your meals. Herb butter, or compound butter, is added to meats, vegetables, soups, stocks, sauces, popcorn, grits, eggs, bread, or just about any food product to add a unique flavor. For optimum freshness, store in the freezer in an airtight container for 4-6 months.

Ingredients and materials:

Room temperature or softened real butter (margarine is an option but not recommended)

½ cup or one stick

Fresh or Dehydrated herbs of your choice

2-4 Tablespoons

Bowl or vessel, fork, cutting board, knife, shears, food processor, or any other device used for cutting herbs

Optional mix-ins:

Citrus

Lemon/lime/orange juice

Lemon/lime/orange zest

Spices

Salt

Pepper

Cinnamon

Paprika

Sweeteners

Honey

Maple Syrup

Agave

Directions:

Start with clean, dry hands, utensils, equipment, and surfaces

Remove butter from cold storage and place into bowl, vessel, or container

Obtain desired herbs and wash and dry well (a salad spinner can quickly remove moisture)

Use and storage:

Use immediately.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 5-7 days or freezer for 4-6 months.

To make logs:

Form butter into a log, roll in plastic wrap, wax paper, or parchment paper, and freeze