Clemson announces Coastal Research and Education Center Field Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Lowcountry growers can learn the newest ideas and recommendations for successfully growing vegetables during the 2021 Field Day at Clemson Coastal Research and Education (REC) slated for June 17.

The field day will be held at the at the Coastal REC, 2865 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29414, and highlights research conducted by Clemson investigators and scientists with the United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS).

There is no charge to attend this field day, but space is limited. For reservations, email Michelle Crosby at dyer5@clemson.edu or obtain tickets at eventbrite.com/e/2021-coastal-research-and-education-center-field-day-tickets-156113881823.

The day kicks off with registration at 8:30 a.m. Following registration, guests will board trailers to ride to field presentations at 9 a.m. This event is scheduled to end at noon. Continuing certification credits (CCH) for pesticide applicator recertification will be offered.