Clemson announces Tobacco Field Day June 24 at Pee Dee REC

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the first time in several years, flue-cured tobacco official variety trials (OVTs) are being grown in South Carolina this season.

Growers can learn more about how this and additional Clemson University tobacco research will benefit them by attending the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service Tobacco Field Day at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC), 2200 Pocket Road, Darlington, SC 29532, on June 24.

The field day is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Participants will travel to the tobacco research field plot at 9:30 a.m. The field day is scheduled to end at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge, but registration is required. Go to https://forms.gle/2DbLaK1sStdv1FFE9 to register.

Matt Inman, row crop agronomist and Extension tobacco specialist based at the Pee Dee REC and assistant professor for the Clemson Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, said presentations will center on variety development and diseases. No flue-cured tobacco official variety trials have been conducted since 2015.

“Being able to grow flue-cured tobacco OVTs will allow growers to have local data to help them decide what varieties will best suit their management practices, disease pressure and leaf buyer needs,” Inman said.