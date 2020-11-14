Clemson Extension announces fifth Annual Ag Outlook Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With all of the problems 2020 brought, you might wonder what 2021 has in store.

The forecast – as far as agriculture goes – will be addressed during the fifth annual South Carolina Ag Outlook Conference.

The conference will take place online from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. The cost is $35. To register or for more information, go to 5th annual South Carolina Ag Outlook Conference on eventbrite.com.

Nathan Smith, the director of the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service Agribusiness Program, said several experts are lined up to discuss opportunities and threats for the financial success of South Carolina producers in relation to market disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“We will have presentations on corn, cotton, peanuts, soybeans, wheat, beef cattle, trade and meat processing in South Carolina,” Smith said. “We’ll even talk about mental health issues some people may be experiencing right now.”