Clemson Extension course teaches about plant identification and use

A new Clemson Extension course will teach people how to identify and care for plants.

Learn how to identify and use more than 100 landscape plants with a new online course from the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service.

Plant Identification and Use, developed by Bob Polomski, Clemson Extension associate specialist and horticulturist in the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, and Paul Thompson, Clemson Extension county agent and horticulturist for Chester, Lancaster and York counties, is designed to help people learn key features to identify certain plants used in landscapes. The course also offers information on how to appreciate the beauty and environmental benefits of plants.

“This is an excellent educational opportunity for Master Gardeners, green industry professionals and others who want to learn how to identify and use these plants in their southeastern landscapes,” Polomski said.

This online, self-paced course consists of 16 learning modules. Participants will learn how to identify 119 trees, shrubs, groundcovers and vines, learn common and scientific names and basic care, as well as learn about plants’ contributions to people, pollinators and the environment.

This course is available until Aug. 15. It costs $40. To register, go to https://bit.ly/CU_Plant_Identification. Master Gardeners and coordinators will receive a $15 discount. Contact the local Master Gardener coordinator for discount information.

For more information, contact Bob Polomski at bplmsk@clemson.edu or Paul Thompson at pthmpsn@clemson.edu. The course is hosted by Clemson Online through the Canvas LMS. People who haven’t taken a course in Canvas will need to create an account. People who have taken a course in Canvas should log in with those credentials. All technical questions can be sent to onlineplus@clemson.edu.

Polomski
Thompson
