Clemson Extension diabetes education program goes virtual

Agents also serve as a bridge, bringing together community members, Clemson topic experts and the local health system for an innovative and holistic approach to health care, she said.

“This program is one of Clemson’s pioneering initiatives in health outreach, and we are pleased to partner with the ADA to provide access to these services to more communities with an evidence-based, client-focused curriculum,” said project co-investigator Windsor Westbrook Sherrill, Clemson’s associate vice president for health research and a professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences in the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences.

The Health Extension for Diabetes program is an ADA-recognized program and is listed on the ADA Diabetes Support Directory, a free online tool that helps connect communities to qualified ADA-recognized support programs. Inclusion in the directory assures diabetes program curricula, such as Clemson Extension’s, meet strict criteria for education and support programming, align with the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes and demonstrate significant positive health outcomes. Programs in the directory must also have evidence demonstrating their impact, which includes participants’ development of coping skills and behaviors to self-manage diabetes on an ongoing basis.