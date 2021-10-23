Clemson Intelligent Irrigation System: Increase profits, protect environment

The ultimate goal is for this new system to be retrofitted on existing overhead irrigation equipment and automatically create site-specific irrigation and fertigation applications based on real-time sensor data (soil moisture sensors installed on-site and optical sensors mounted on the irrigation system) or from prescription maps developed using data from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Payero said this system will be able to adjust to changes in soil types, land use, crop types and topography.

“Currently, there is no affordable variable-rate, site-specific fertigation system available to apply the correct amount of nitrogen within a field through an overhead irrigation system, especially for variable rate irrigation systems,” Payero said. “This new system will enable growers to apply nitrogen fertilizer where and in the amount needed through overhead sprinkler irrigation systems, which is the predominant type of row crop irrigation system used in the southeastern United States.”

This project addresses Clemson’s three-fold land grant university mission – research, Extension outreach efforts and teaching. Once researchers have developed the system, a training program will be created for county agents, crop advisors, consultants and technology providers to teach farmers how to use the new system.