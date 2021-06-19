Clemson IPM newsletter keeps growers pest-informed

FLORENCE, S.C. – Environmental concerns and insect resistance to pesticide use led to the adoption of a new approach to pest control – Integrated Pest Management (IPM) – in the 1970s.

Some 50 years later, Clemson University researchers are still encouraging growers to use IPM strategies to control insects, pathogens, nematodes and weeds.

Now an email newsletter has been created to encourage adoption of IPM practices in South Carolina.

IPM is a pest management approach that minimizes economic, environmental and health risks. It is conducted by using a variety of methods, including biological, cultural and chemical strategies to control pests. Information from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that in IPM methods, pesticides are used in combination with other crop management approaches to minimize the impacts of pests while maintaining healthy and profitable crops. IPM principles can be applied to any pest of food or fiber production systems, landscapes and urban environments.

Francis Reay-Jones, the Clemson IPM coordinator at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC) in Florence, oversees a statewide research-based Cooperative Extension Service IPM Program.