Clemson offers app to help calculate feed rations

The Clemson app allows up to eight feedstuffs to be selected from a list of over 500 common feed ingredients. Custom feed ingredients also may be entered. For each feedstuff entry, default nutrient and energy compositions are loaded, each of which may be adjusted by the user.

Users enter proportional mix weights and other batch weights, and a breakdown of 10 essential nutrients is provided based on this information. Results can be emailed to users or anyone else by clicking on the Email this Feed Ration button found at the bottom of the page.

Recommendations made by the calculations come from feed composition tables provided by the Farm Progress group and information provided by Oklahoma State University.

“I’ve worked in Extension for 30 years and I’ve always looked for a tool to easily calculate feed rations,” Sell said. “It has long been a dream of mine to create something like this for livestock producers to be able to easily use.”

Kendall Kirk, a precision agriculture engineer also housed at the Edisto REC, said other feed ration calculators are available but many are cumbersome to use, limited in ingredients, or limited in mobility.