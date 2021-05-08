Clemson Organic Plant Breeding Institute set for June 7-10 online

Sarah Powers is a Clemson University doctoral candidate from Lexington, North Carolina, who believes learning how to grow organic foods will be important to feeding a global population expected to reach 10 billion people by 2050. Her research looks at how organically growing pulse crops can improve nutrition while lowering production costs. Her research focuses on phosphorus-use efficiency in field peas.

“Our population is growing at an exponential rate,” Powers said. “We’re running out of some of the resources we’ve always relied on in conventional agriculture. So, switching over to more organic and sustainable practices is really important for our future.”

