Clemson rejoins forces with collaborative group to kick-start small grains program

Clemson had not had an active small grains program since 2008 – as it fell victim to a wave of cuts to such programs across the region during an economic downtown – when Rick Boyles was hired in 2017 to lead the Cereal Grain Breeding and Genetics program at Clemson’s Pee Dee Research and Education Center in Florence.

Crucially, from Clemson’s perspective, the SunGrains program allows for unfettered sharing of adapted germplasm, allowing Boyles and Clemson to, if not pick up where they left off, at least leapfrog many of the necessary steps typically involved in the process of starting a new breeding program.

In South Carolina, a vast majority of small grains acreage is dedicated to soft red winter wheat that is typically used in foods such as cookies or pastries or as livestock feed. Oats, barley, rye and triticale are other examples of small grains that are developed and released by SunGrains.

A primary goal of cultivar development is ensuring that crop varieties are appropriately adapted for targeted production environments. For Clemson, that means meeting the demands of South Carolina growers. One of the obstacles to reviving a dormant breeding program is developing the right foundation of germplasm – as any breeding lines that existed previously are outdated and, for all intents and purposes, useless.