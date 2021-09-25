Clemson research aims to help SC farmers meet demand for more nutritious legumes

Audrey Kalil, a plant pathologist with North Dakota State University, will take the stage at 10 a.m. EST Feb. 22, 2022. Kalil’s interest in legumes stems from working for an inoculant company where she learned about rhizobium-legume symbiosis. She thought the use of biological nitrogen fixation was a very powerful tool in reducing reliance upon nitrogen fertilizers in agriculture. With this interest, she studied the genes underlying the symbiosis in the model legumes Medicago truncatula and Lotus japonicus while earning her doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Currently Kalil is involved in projects to improve disease management in pulse crops primarily focused on root rots of peas and lentils and Ascochyta blight of chickpeas.