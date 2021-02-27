Clemson researcher seeks to make peanuts and wheat easier to digest

The two main protein types in gluten are glutenins and gliadins. Glutenins are responsible for dough strength and elasticity. Gliadins are essential for giving bread the ability to rise and are believed to cause most of the negative health effects. Gluten-degrading enzymes, or glutenases, are needed to break down glutens in foods to make these foods easier for people to digest.

While many people like the taste and texture gluten gives food, this protein complex also causes celiac disease, which, if left unchecked, can lead to an autoimmune disorder. Other people may experience non-celiac wheat sensitivity with myriads of intestinal and extra intestinal symptoms.

Plant breeding

Researchers have tried to breed varieties of wheat with lower gluten content. The challenge, in part, lies in the complicated nature of gluten genetics. The information needed to make gluten is embedded in the DNA in wheat cells. To complicate matters even more, gluten isn’t a single protein — it’s a group of many different proteins. The instructions cells need in order to make the individual gluten proteins are contained within different genes.