Clemson researcher studies organic agriculture soil challenges

FLORENCE, S.C. – The organic industry is the fastest growing agricultural segment in the United States, but low soil organic carbon, meager soil fertility and poor soil structure are keeping South Carolina farmers from reaping the benefits of this market.

To help South Carolina farmers overcome these challenges and grow organic vegetables, Rongzhong Ye, an assistant professor at Clemson’s Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC), has received a $500,000 grant from the United States Department Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) for a three-year study on improving soils to support organic vegetable production.

“Increasing organic inputs, such as manure and compost and cover crops, as well as using conservation tillage, are considered some of the best management strategies to address such soil health issues,” Ye said.

Using diverse organic inputs in combination with various management practices might make desired economic and environmental outcomes less predictable.

“We want to determine if this diversity in organic inputs can be managed to improve soil health and the productivity of organic vegetables in southeastern soils,” Ye said. “We also want to determine if tillage affects these outcomes.”