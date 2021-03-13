Clemson researchers develop new technology to help vegetable growers

“This app makes use of published data for nutrient requirements throughout a crop’s life,” said Last, a Clemson Extension horticulture agent.

In addition, Last said, there are several factors for determining the amount of fertilizer to be applied.

“Development stage of crops always has an impact,” he said. “For example, the amount of fertilizer to be applied to younger vegetative crop will generally be lower than a more mature crop. Nutritional status of a crop can also play a role. For example, in strawberries, if the petiole nitrogen content is low then additional nitrogen should be applied. This reduces the risk of nutrients becoming limited and limiting yield potential. The same calculations generated by the app can be done manually and give the same results.”

Gilbert Miller, Clemson Extension vegetable specialist, said fertigation is an “excellent method” for meeting the daily nutrient needs of fruit and vegetable crops, adding that if the drip irrigation cycle time is not too long, nutrients provided via fertigation will remain in the crop root zone and be readily available.