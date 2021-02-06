Clemson’s campaign against invasive against Bradford pear adds new location in second year

In 2020, the first Bradford Pear Bounty was held at Clemson’s Nettles Park, and more than 260 healthy, native trees were doled out to replace Bradford pears in the city. On the heels of that success, Coyle said the decision was made to add a second location in South Carolina this year.

“Last year’s event went great. We had a lot of interest, and everyone who came had positive things to say,” Coyle said. “Many people reached out to ask if it would be done again this year, and that was part of the reason we added a second city: because we had so much interest from all over the state.”

Coyle said a primary motivation for the event is to raise awareness around South Carolina of the invasive species and its harmful effects.

“We’re trying to get people to plant more native things in their yards that won’t become invasive on the landscape,” Coyle said. “If you want something with pretty flowers in the spring, there are plenty of native options. If you want bright red foliage in the fall, there are native trees and shrubs with awesome-looking fall foliage, too.”

The event in Sumter is set for Swan Lake Iris Gardens Heath Pavilion, located at 150 Garden St., while the event in Clemson will again be held at Nettles Park, 102 Nettles Park Road. Both are slated from 9 a.m. to noon.