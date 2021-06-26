Clemson student from Timmonsville prepares to graduate from Glasgow veterinary program

Rodenkirchen traveled to Glasgow in 2016. She likes how the university structures its curriculum and how students are afforded hands-on opportunities the first week of class. Participating in the extramural studies, or EMS, is something she has “thoroughly” enjoyed.

“These studies are placements we have to plan and complete throughout the entirety of our degree,” Rodenkirchen said. “We are given a lot of freedom to tailor the placements towards our own interests. For example, because I’m interested more in small animal medicine, I chose to see practice in a variety of small animal clinics around the world. These placements also help us apply what we learn in the classroom to real life. It has been especially helpful for me as a tactile learner.”

Rodenkirchen said she has been able to “broaden [her] perspectives on veterinary medicine,” as well as “explore and appreciate different cultures, and create friendships and connections with people” from all over the world. In fact, she’s so connected to Scotland, she doesn’t plan to go far after graduation.

“Having this international community opens the door to so many new opportunities,” she said. “I have just accepted a job offer to work in a small animal general practice here in Glasgow. Scotland won my heart, so I’ve decided to stay for a bit longer.”