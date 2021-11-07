Clemson students develop system to minimize crop waste

“This will be the determining factor in the total amount to be charged,” Maja said. “The total amount of time to scan an acre of crops takes 30 minutes. During an 8-hour workday, the system can scan 14 acres. The daily earnings should be at $110 if we want to see a return on investment in a year. So, scanning an acre of crops would cost roughly around $7 to $10 to achieve the daily target earnings.”

The researchers believe farmers using a service such as this will have the knowledge to better price their crops and forecast for the following year.

“In addition to being expensive, there is a steep learning curve associated with UGVs and the technology that comes with them,” Abenina said. “We want this to be a service farmers don’t have to spend a lot of time learning so they can focus on what they do best – farming – and someone else will take care of the scanning.”

Abenina said they named their project “Agrus” – a combination of “agriculture” and “us” – because they believe “everyone has a role in contributing to development of the farming industry so that everyone receives the opportunities agriculture affords.”

“We were very pleased to have been interviewed for our entry in this competition and to have our project featured on the company’s blog,” Abenina said.