Clemson team hopes research will lead to more varieties of lentils

Having more varieties available can help make lentils available to more people. Known as “poor man’s meat,” pulse crops are high in protein and low in fat. They also are packed with folate, iron, phosphorus, potassium, selenium and manganese. Pulse crops, such as lentils, are nutritious and affordable. Many low-income populations use pulse crops as a staple food.

A report from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) shows obesity and malnutrition have become significant health burdens, with an estimated 34% of adults and 15% to 20% of children and adolescents in the United States considered obese. Most often, the cheapest foods contain high levels of fat and sugar. A majority of obese people are from low-income families who eat these foods.

To help ease this health burden, Thavarajah said it is important to educate breeders on the importance of including nutrition quality traits into their pulse breeding programs.

“A diet rich in prebiotic fiber and low in calories is important in combating obesity by changing gut (digestive) health,” Thavarajah said. “Research related to this project will help develop lentil cultivars that, in the future, can be grown as a winter crop in South Carolina.”