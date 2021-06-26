Clemson/USDA unite to educate students to tackle critical global ag factors

Eligible students are majors in plant and environmental sciences, horticulture, agricultural education, environmental and natural resources, biological sciences and environmental engineering. During the program, students will interact with researchers, Cooperative Extension Service specialists, stakeholders and other students through a series of research and Extension activities that will include hands-on lab training and team-based transdisciplinary discussions, as well as a tour of the state’s agricultural and forestry industries. In addition, students will shadow an Extension agent, participate in grower meetings and Extension conferences.

An 8-week research internship in Spain also is included. Melgar said this internship will help students “learn how to advance the frontiers of knowledge” by learning about different approaches to tackle similar problems, understanding common mechanisms that work under different cultural and social conditions, receiving specialized training and acquiring transdisciplinary skills.

“We want our students to realize that, despite problems and conditions surrounding specific research, questions might be different in different regions of the world,” he said. “We want them to see acquiring these skills is very valuable for their education and very attractive for their resumes.”