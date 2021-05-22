For Black farmers, new promises come with old scars

Despite how badly he needs money for equipment to revive his farming operation, he said, he won’t be turning to the USDA for help, and others echoed the sentiment.

“If you go stick your hand in a hole and a rattlesnake bites it the first time, and you go back the second time, and stick your hand and he bites you again,” said Lucious Abrams, a Waynesboro farmer, “what do you think he’ll do the third time?”

Warnock clinched the influential position as chair of the Senate subcommittee that oversees agriculture during his first term in office, adding the weight of responsibility to oversee change to fairer treatment of Black farmers in Georgia and nationwide — including cultivating a relationship of trust.

“This is something that goes back from generations, for generations, people have experienced discrimination, often at the hands of their own government — at the hands of the USDA,” he said. “And what I hear and feel as I move around in communities like this is the longevity and the depth of that pain and disappointments.”

Warnock said he expects the coronavirus relief he spearheaded to come to farmers of color in a matter of weeks.

“That deep distrust was built over years. It didn’t happen overnight,” he said. “But the best thing we can do right now is to deliver this. I think if we deliver on this commitment, that will go a long way in beginning to rebuild trust.”