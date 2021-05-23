Full sun or some shade? Testing teas in south Louisiana

The leaves will be tested for the amounts of caffeine, sugar and three amino acids, and tea from those plants, brewed at a standard heat and steeping time, will be tasted to see whether bitter tannins are noticeable.

Tannins shouldn't be noticeable unless tea has steeped too long, she said.

The AgCenter is in Hammond, about 40 miles from New Orleans.

Chen said Louisiana gets more intense sunlight and heat than some other areas where tea is grown. Moreover, while the plants can acclimate to extreme heat or cold, quick swings between the two can cause significant damage.

"The problem is not how extreme weather we can get," Chen said. "It is the sudden temperature changes. We can change from 80 degrees to 40 degrees in a day or half a day."

In addition to the seedling plots, she's testing different fertilization schedules on plants grown from cuttings and therefore much closer to each other genetically than those grown from seed.

Barron plans a tea company including a processing plant and tasting room. When his business is fully operational, he told the AgCenter, visitors can pick tea themselves.

"We will process it, and you can drink it that day. So it will be as fresh as it can be, and that's when things are their most flavorful," he said.