Give peach a chance against diseases, insects, weeds

“Adult moths emerge and mate shortly before bloom,” Blaauw said. “The most severe damage occurs later in the season when the larvae attack developing fruit.”

Oriental fruit moth management includes monitoring with pheromone traps. Blaauw advises growers to set one trap per 10 acres. Treat if 10 moths are found in one trap.

“Timing is crucial,” Blaauw said. “Deciding if and when to spray for the oriental fruit moth can be based on pheromone catches and using the degree-day model.”

The degree-day model predicts adult emergence and egg hatch for each of the five to six generations of oriental fruit moths during a season. To use the model, begin accumulating daily degree days when male flight begins in the spring (biofix). The biofix date is when pheromone traps detect the first sustained catch of two or more moths. Traps should be placed in orchards near the bud swell stage and checked one to two times per week. The traps should be hung at eye-level at a density of 1 trap per 10 acres of orchard. Check traps weekly after the biofix date.

Andy Rollins, a Clemson Extension county agent, has been monitoring the oriental fruit moth in the Upstate. His traps estimate biofix beginning around March 18-25 of this year (2021). Degree Day Calculators are available from UGA Weather and Degreedays.net.