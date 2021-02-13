GREG PRYOR: Don’t plant too early in spring

When it comes to spring gardening, let me be the first to tell you to chill out.
Or, rather, let your garden chill out while you wait a little while longer.
It’s that time of year when I start getting lots of questions about when to plant vegetable seeds and seedlings in the Pee Dee region. With some exceptions (see the Spring Planting Schedule, and my discussion below), you should wait. That’s because the last frost date for the Pee Dee is in late March. There’s at least a 50% chance of below-freezing temperatures until that date.
But keep in mind that it can freeze later than the last frost date. My gardens have been severely set back by freezing temperatures in late March and April, on multiple occasions. The plants that were killed had to be replaced by new ones, making it a frustrating waste of time, effort and money. Because of that, I have learned to be patient when it comes to planting in the spring.
It’s fairly safe to plant seedlings of the cabbage family right now; cabbage, broccoli, collards, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts. You can also plant the seeds of snow peas, beets, turnips, carrots and lettuce, if the ground is dry enough. On my homestead, the soil is still too saturated. And, you can plant potatoes (not sweet potatoes), onions and garlic if the soil isn’t too wet and compacted.
The spring planting schedule here is based on data obtained from seed packets, the Clemson Cooperative Extension website and other gardening resources. Just remember, no planting schedule is fool-proof.
Now is the time, however, to start growing your own seedlings from seeds. Seedlings need to be started from seed about 6 to 8 weeks before their garden planting dates. Of course, those seeds should be started indoors, under room temperature conditions, and with plenty of artificial light. The best lights for starting seeds are LED grow lights, but cheaper fluorescent lights made specifically for growing plants work well, too.
If you see warm-weather vegetable seedlings for sale at local stores, especially on a nice, sunny day, resist the urge to buy them now. I know how hard it is to resist the temptation. We gardeners are eager to boast about our first tomato of the season. But you should wait to buy those seedlings until April and then plant them at the time I recommended for planting them.
Once you get any type of seedlings in the ground, there might well be a late cold snap. Watch the forecast carefully, and cover your rows with frost barrier fabric or old bedsheets before sundown, if there is a frost predicted.
Years ago, I bought a couple dozen used bedsheets from a thrift store to use as row covers. They are cheap and durable, and they can also be used for other purposes around the homestead.
