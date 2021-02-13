GREG PRYOR: Don’t plant too early in spring

When it comes to spring gardening, let me be the first to tell you to chill out.

Or, rather, let your garden chill out while you wait a little while longer.

It’s that time of year when I start getting lots of questions about when to plant vegetable seeds and seedlings in the Pee Dee region. With some exceptions (see the Spring Planting Schedule, and my discussion below), you should wait. That’s because the last frost date for the Pee Dee is in late March. There’s at least a 50% chance of below-freezing temperatures until that date.

But keep in mind that it can freeze later than the last frost date. My gardens have been severely set back by freezing temperatures in late March and April, on multiple occasions. The plants that were killed had to be replaced by new ones, making it a frustrating waste of time, effort and money. Because of that, I have learned to be patient when it comes to planting in the spring.

It’s fairly safe to plant seedlings of the cabbage family right now; cabbage, broccoli, collards, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts. You can also plant the seeds of snow peas, beets, turnips, carrots and lettuce, if the ground is dry enough. On my homestead, the soil is still too saturated. And, you can plant potatoes (not sweet potatoes), onions and garlic if the soil isn’t too wet and compacted.