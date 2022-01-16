GREG PRYOR: Freeze protection on the homestead

Last night, it was 10 degrees below freezing. That means outside preparations needed to be made before dark, a checkup was done around 3 a.m., and damage control was required at the break of day. What I’m talking about is dealing with freezing weather on the homestead.
I have a productive winter garden, a small greenhouse housing citrus trees, tomatoes, and other cold-sensitive plants, and chickens and goats. They all need as much protection from frost and ice as possible.
Even though they are somewhat frost-tolerant, the leaves of the garden plants will wither after they freeze solid and then thaw. The lemon and lime trees will die at below-freezing temperatures. The tomato plants won’t set fruit at temperatures much below 50 degrees F. And the animals won’t be able to drink water that has a layer of ice on top.
So how do I protect these valuable homestead assets from freezing conditions? Let me explain.
When it comes to the winter garden, you first need to know which plants are most likely to survive periodic freezing temperatures. If the temperatures are near or below freezing, most garden plants will be severely affected or die. Here in the Pee Dee region, it’s best to plant cold-tolerant greens, herbs, and root vegetables a couple of months before the cold winter weather. Established plants are more likely to survive a frost than delicate seedlings. My winter garden this year includes collards, kale, snow peas, garlic, onions, lettuce, mint, oregano, dill, cilantro, and parsley.
Next, keep an eye on the weather forecast. Every day. If the temperatures are expected to approach freezing (32 degrees F), cover the plants with a breathable fabric frost barrier. You can buy specialized fabrics through gardening websites and catalogs, but they’re costly and they start tearing apart and breaking down after a single season’s use. Don’t use plastic tarps because they trap moisture underneath, which freezes on the plant leaves. Instead, I have two less expensive alternatives.
If you can find it, burlap makes an excellent frost barrier. Some burlap is treated with petrochemicals (you can tell by its smell), which I don’t want in contact with my vegetables. I bought natural burlap from a fabric store, and it has lasted for over 10 years.
Another option, which is even cheaper, is to buy old bed sheets from a secondhand store. When I bought mine, they were less than a dollar apiece. I cut them in half lengthwise, and they have made great row covers. Like the burlap, they’ve lasted many years. I store my fabric frost barriers in the attic during the warmer months.
Some folks believe that spraying their plants with water before freezing temperatures will protect the vegetables under a thin layer of ice. I would not advise it. It is true that in Florida, citrus trees are misted before and during below-freezing temperatures, to protect the flower buds. But the method of misting is a precarious balance involving precise control over droplet size (microsprinklers are used) and creating multiple, thin glazes of ice. Even then, the success of it is nowhere near 100%.
With regard to the greenhouse, it might seem like a simple solution to use a heater. But the cost of heating is more than you might think. Over the years, I have used electric, kerosene, and propane heaters. Electric heating is the least expensive option for a small greenhouse (at around 10-13 cents per kWh, a 1500-watt heater used for 10 hours would cost a little less than $2 per night), but it may not produce sufficient heat on very cold nights. The kerosene and propane heaters are more expensive to run, but they produce more heat and can be used during power outages that often occur after an ice storm. My suggestion is to have both available.
When it comes to protecting animals, a shelter is critical. Even then, chickens, goats, and other animals can suffer frostbite. I protect the chicken coop and goat barn by stapling clear plastic over the windows and closing the door at night. There is a thick layer of hay on the floor of each. For the chickens, I have an incandescent lightbulb in a reflector hung a couple of feet above the floor, which I leave on all night. These bulbs produce heat, but aren’t as hot as a “brooder” bulb. The light also helps encourage the hens to produce eggs during the shorter periods of daylight in winter.
Inevitably, the water freezes in the chicken coop and goat barn during very cold nights. For that reason, I need to break up the top layer of ice with a hatchet in the morning. Sometimes, I bring hot water out to help warm it up. The animals are usually eager to have a drink, so it must be done early in the day.
Finally, it’s a good idea to check on the garden, greenhouse, and animals during very cold nights. The fabric covers can get blown off the plants from wind, the greenhouse heater might quit working (especially if you rely upon fuel, such as kerosene or propane), and the animals could be suffering from extreme cold. It’s the homesteader’s responsibility to protect these valuable assets.
I would love to say that you can protect your plants and animals from cold weather quickly and easily, by putting them in the corner (where it’s always 90 degrees). But seriously, the preparations involved are snow laughing matter. Please don’t give me the cold shoulder for these bad jokes; if you’ve read my other articles, you know I’ve been making puns before it was cool.
Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu.