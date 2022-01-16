GREG PRYOR: Freeze protection on the homestead

With regard to the greenhouse, it might seem like a simple solution to use a heater. But the cost of heating is more than you might think. Over the years, I have used electric, kerosene, and propane heaters. Electric heating is the least expensive option for a small greenhouse (at around 10-13 cents per kWh, a 1500-watt heater used for 10 hours would cost a little less than $2 per night), but it may not produce sufficient heat on very cold nights. The kerosene and propane heaters are more expensive to run, but they produce more heat and can be used during power outages that often occur after an ice storm. My suggestion is to have both available.

When it comes to protecting animals, a shelter is critical. Even then, chickens, goats, and other animals can suffer frostbite. I protect the chicken coop and goat barn by stapling clear plastic over the windows and closing the door at night. There is a thick layer of hay on the floor of each. For the chickens, I have an incandescent lightbulb in a reflector hung a couple of feet above the floor, which I leave on all night. These bulbs produce heat, but aren’t as hot as a “brooder” bulb. The light also helps encourage the hens to produce eggs during the shorter periods of daylight in winter.