GREG PRYOR: Homestead mangers

From crooning carolers to church congregations, ‘tis the season when mangers are on our minds. And they’re on display in our yards and houses. Indeed, Christmas isn’t Christmas without a nativity scene, and the manger is always front-and-center. But what, exactly, is a manger?

Mangers are feeding troughs that hold hay and feed for livestock. Whether the manger that held the baby Jesus was made from wood, clay, or stone is a matter of debate, but today, mangers are typically made of wood or metal. They are designed to keep the feed off the ground, and to offer the feed at the animal’s head height. Mangers conserve feed, because without one, the animals will stomp on and eliminate their wastes all over the feed, and then not eat it.

Goats are especially notorious for wasting hay, even when they feed from a manger. They pull out more than a mouthful of hay at a time, and drop much of it to the ground. They are actually quite picky about what they eat.

You can buy mangers, but many homesteaders design and build them from scratch, for much less cost than the manufactured ones. Mine are all homemade, and most of them are made from scrap materials. There are pros and cons to the different designs I’ve tried, so let me explain to you what I’ve learned from experience.