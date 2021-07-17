GREG PRYOR: Homestead Tomato Sauce

Next, add the olive oil to a large pot and then dump in all of the other ingredients. Bring it to a low boil, with the pot uncovered. Stir frequently, to keep it from burning on the bottom of the pot. Then turn the heat down and simmer it, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is the consistency you like. This will usually take several hours.

That’s it. It’s really that simple.

I could end this article right here, and your attempts at sauce-making would be a success.

But wait, there’s so much more to discuss!

Think of the recipe provided here as a very basic foundation; it is fantastic as-is, but it gets even better. For example, I often add a sweetener, such as honey or jam. I prefer to use my homemade fig jam, but there are exciting flavor possibilities in grape or berry jam, or even marmalade. Sweeten it to your taste preferences.

Also, consider integrating more spices, such as crushed red pepper flakes, black pepper, caraway seed or thyme. For an exotic twist, try adding small amounts of turmeric, cumin, smoked paprika, fennel, garam masala or allspice. A whisper of cinnamon provides a surprising warmth. These spices make homemade sauce indescribably better than any store-bought sauce.