GREG PRYOR: Homestead Tomato Sauce

If you planted more than a few tomato plants this year, you might have more tomatoes than you know what to do with right now.
My kitchen countertop has been covered with the red orbs for almost a month now, and I’ve made my fair share of tomato sandwiches, tomato salsa, okra and tomatoes, and diced tomatoes for both cooking and canning.
In this column, I’m going to explain how to make tomato sauce from your tomatoes, in the style of a traditional marinara. This sauce can be used for pasta and pizza, but it also works well in innumerable other dishes, from meatloaf to ratatouille.
I will also describe some derivations of the basic sauce, and explain how to can the sauce for long-term preservation.
Marinara sauce
36 cups tomatoes
4 cups onion
1 cup olive oil
4 TBS chopped garlic
2 TBS salt
fresh or dried basil
fresh or dried oregano
To make the sauce, first cut the stems and any bad spots off the tomatoes and remove the skins. The skins can be easily peeled away if you drop the tomatoes in boiling water for a minute, then plunge them into ice water until they are cool. The skins will slip right off with gentle manipulation. Then, puree the tomatoes in a food processor until there are no chunks remaining. Also process the onion and garlic in the food processor.
Next, add the olive oil to a large pot and then dump in all of the other ingredients. Bring it to a low boil, with the pot uncovered. Stir frequently, to keep it from burning on the bottom of the pot. Then turn the heat down and simmer it, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is the consistency you like. This will usually take several hours.
That’s it. It’s really that simple.
I could end this article right here, and your attempts at sauce-making would be a success.
But wait, there’s so much more to discuss!
Think of the recipe provided here as a very basic foundation; it is fantastic as-is, but it gets even better. For example, I often add a sweetener, such as honey or jam. I prefer to use my homemade fig jam, but there are exciting flavor possibilities in grape or berry jam, or even marmalade. Sweeten it to your taste preferences.
Also, consider integrating more spices, such as crushed red pepper flakes, black pepper, caraway seed or thyme. For an exotic twist, try adding small amounts of turmeric, cumin, smoked paprika, fennel, garam masala or allspice. A whisper of cinnamon provides a surprising warmth. These spices make homemade sauce indescribably better than any store-bought sauce.
For a more savory sauce (the foodies call the savory flavor profile “umami”), bring some crumbled burger or sausage to the party in the pot. Finely chopped bacon will add a smoky depth to your sauce. Parmesan, asiago, or feta cheese can transform an otherwise basic sauce into a masterpiece. And anchovies – along with the oil they come in – make an excellent addition to homemade tomato sauce. In fact, the classic Italian dish, spaghetti alla puttanesca, is based on the salty slivers, which dissolve in the sauce.
Salty capers, pepperoncinis, or pickled jalapenos bring zing to tomato sauce. Remember to blend them into a puree, either before adding them to the pot or by using an immersion blender after a little simmering.
Speaking of immersion blenders, here’s a little secret: There’s actually no need to peel the tomatoes! Use the immersion blender after a half hour or so of cooking, to puree the sauce into a perfectly smooth concoction. The skins are not at all noticeable in the final product.
Finally, you can use other garden surplus in your sauce. I have added yellow squash, zucchini, okra, bell peppers and green beans for a thicker, more complex sauce. And, of course, more garlic is always a good idea.
To can your finished sauce, ladle it into clean canning jars, leaving about a half-inch of headspace. Headspace is the space between the lip of the jar and the sauce. Firmly screw on a lid and ring, and use a pressure canner. Process pint or quart jars for 25 minutes at the proper pressure, following the instructions that come with your canner.
For canning purposes, don’t can sauce that contains any meat, fish or cheese. Those animal products need longer processing times, and can encourage the growth of botulism-causing bacteria.
If you have never tasted homemade tomato sauce, you really should try the basic recipe provided here. It is so much more flavorful than store-bought sauce. If you have a surplus of tomatoes, this is a great use for all of those late summer fruits.
Now come on and get saucy with me!
Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu