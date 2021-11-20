GREG PRYOR: How to spatchcock a turkey

Now is the time of year most people talk turkey. And how to cook a turkey is one of those topics that might start quite a lively discussion (read: argument).
While many folks slow-roast the whole bird for hours in an oven, others fry or air-fry their turkey, and some grill it or smoke it. I’ve even seen a deconstructed turkey, in which the bird was deboned, flattened, and rolled into a conglomeration that included stuffing, potatoes, and cranberry sauce.
One option you might not have heard about is a spatchcocked turkey. Basically, the bird is butterflied so that it is flattened out. This reduces the cooking time; a 10-pound turkey can be cooked in less than one hour! It also assures that the dark and light meat is cooked more evenly, and that it all stays moist.
A spatchcocked turkey also looks nice, laid out on the serving platter. And if prepared correctly, the breastbone is removed, making carving a little easier.
Now, the word “spatchcock” has uncertain roots, but it likely came from the terms “dispatch” and “cock.” However, some scholars think it was derived from the word “spitchcock,” which is an old Irish term for an eel that has been split lengthwise and cooked.
As follows, I’ll explain how I spatchcock and cook a turkey in an oven. Alternatively, you can prepare the bird as described, and then use a grill or smoker. Of course, feel free to use your own brine, seasonings, injection sauces, and vegetables.
To begin, remove the neck and giblets from the body cavity. Next, flip the bird so that its back is facing upward. Using sturdy kitchen shears or poultry shears, cut the backbone out by cutting through the ribs down each side of the spine. Stay about a half inch to an inch out from the backbone, and use two hands where it is difficult to cut through.
I set the backbone aside and simmer it in water with the neck and giblets, to make stock. The stock can be used to baste the turkey while cooking, or to add to the drippings after cooking to make gravy.
Next, flip the turkey over so that the breast side is up. Press down hard on the breast with two hands, so that the bones in the rib cage break. The bird will now lie flat on the countertop. If you want a boneless breast, then turn the turkey over again and cut out the breastbone from behind the breast, using shears or a knife. The breastbone is the flat-backed bone in the center, and looks like the keel of a ship when removed.
Now lay the bird breast-side up on a large sheet pan or baking tray. Arrange the legs so that the “knees” are facing each other, and they are against the bottom of the breast. Position the wings close to the breast so that the entire turkey is tucked in and flattened out.
Finally, roast the bird at 450F until the temperature of the thickest part of the breast is at least 160F (residual heat will raise that to 165F, which is the recommended final temperature of the breast meat). The temperature of the thighs will likely be higher, but the fat content in them should keep them moist.
The cooking temperature and time is another subject for lively debate. Some people cook it at 350F for a longer time, and then raise the oven temperature to 450F for the last few minutes, to make a crispy, brown skin. They believe this approach results in more tender, moister meat. But I assure you, my recommendation of cooking it at 450F for the entire time will result in moist turkey with a very crispy, dark brown skin.
Keep in mind that the cooking time and cooking temperature aren’t as important as the final breast meat temperature. For a 10-12 pound turkey cooked at 450F, expect it to take about an hour of cooking time for the breast meat to reach 160F.
When the turkey is done cooking, let it rest on the countertop for 10 to 20 minutes before carving. The breast meat temperature will rise to 165F. This resting period also allows for the juices to distribute evenly throughout the meat.
In regard to brining, seasoning, basting, and adding vegetables, I will give you a very simple recommendation. If the bird was frozen, it was likely brined already. For seasoning, use a poultry dry rub on the skin. Baste the turkey every 20 minutes during cooking, with the stock you made or a mixture of a stick of melted butter, a teaspoon of salt, and a teaspoon of ground black pepper. For vegetables, you can cook the turkey on top of a layer of cut-up onions, carrots, and celery.
Of course, there is a seemingly endless variety of brines, seasonings, injection sauces, and what-not that you can use on your spatchcocked turkey. I keep mine simple, but I like to add a tablespoon of finely ground, dried rosemary to the dry rub. I also tuck some sprigs of fresh rosemary in the crevices of the turkey before cooking it.
If you try this approach to cooking a turkey, you might get a few weird looks from your family and friends. But once they taste it, I hope that they will be impressed, and that your spatchcocked turkey results in only some pleasant fowl language.