GREG PRYOR: How to spatchcock a turkey

To begin, remove the neck and giblets from the body cavity. Next, flip the bird so that its back is facing upward. Using sturdy kitchen shears or poultry shears, cut the backbone out by cutting through the ribs down each side of the spine. Stay about a half inch to an inch out from the backbone, and use two hands where it is difficult to cut through.

I set the backbone aside and simmer it in water with the neck and giblets, to make stock. The stock can be used to baste the turkey while cooking, or to add to the drippings after cooking to make gravy.

Next, flip the turkey over so that the breast side is up. Press down hard on the breast with two hands, so that the bones in the rib cage break. The bird will now lie flat on the countertop. If you want a boneless breast, then turn the turkey over again and cut out the breastbone from behind the breast, using shears or a knife. The breastbone is the flat-backed bone in the center, and looks like the keel of a ship when removed.

Now lay the bird breast-side up on a large sheet pan or baking tray. Arrange the legs so that the “knees” are facing each other, and they are against the bottom of the breast. Position the wings close to the breast so that the entire turkey is tucked in and flattened out.