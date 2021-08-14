GREG PRYOR: Okra is productive, and easy to cook

Here in the Deep South, okra is a culinary superstar, taking center stage in its fried and pickled forms, and playing a critical role in gumbo and other dishes. First brought to the region by African slaves, okra has been cultivated for centuries in Africa, Arabia, and South Asia.

Out here on the homestead, my small patch of okra is super productive, even in this August heat. The plants are over 6 feet high, and I pick the okra pods every morning to keep them from getting too big and tough. Ideally, okra pods should be harvested when they are 2-3 inches long. I’ve eaten okra almost daily for almost 2 months now, and any surplus okra gets chopped up and frozen, or pickled for later use.

Technically, the okra pod is a fruit. It begins as a beautiful flower (similar to its relatives, hibiscus and cotton), which attracts bees and other pollinators. After pollination, it forms a tapered green capsule filled with soft, white seeds. Most notably, the insides of the pods are mucilaginous. And it’s that slime that many people find unpalatable.

One way to reduce the “goo” associated with okra is to bread it and fry it. First, combine cornmeal and flour in a 2:1 ratio, and add a little salt and sugar. You can also add garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, or a Cajun spice mix to the cornmeal mixture, to your taste preferences. Dip whole okra pods or okra pod chunks in a whisked egg, then in the cornmeal mixture. Fry the okra for about 5 minutes in vegetable oil heated to 350F, or until the breading turns brown. Drain and serve.

Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu.