GREG PRYOR: RADICAL RADISHES: Don't overlook this easy-to-grow food

Here in the American South, radishes are often overlooked, or outright avoided. Perhaps that’s because most Americans are only familiar with the small red orbs in every grocery store, which have a peppery bite. The spiciness, by the way, is due to the same chemicals that are found in two other plant species, horseradish and mustard.
In some other parts of the world, radishes are highly regarded and consumed almost every day. For example, many southeast Asian cultures incorporate shredded white radishes into many meals. White radishes are much milder than the familiar European red radishes, and include the Japanese daikon radish variety. If you’ve been to a sushi restaurant, you’ve likely seen it garnishing the plate.
On December 23, in parts of Mexico, the “Night of the Radishes” is a celebration that involves intricately carved radishes. Those radishes are more than a foot long and weigh almost 10 pounds. That’s not even the largest radish; a Japanese variety can weigh more than 60 pounds!
In fact, there are dozens of varieties of radishes, which differ in color, size, shape, and spiciness. I grow several varieties every fall, winter, and spring. Radishes are among the quickest and easiest vegetables to grow, and they are resistant to many insect pests.
My first crop this fall took just a month to grow, from seed to harvest. Simply till up some soil, plant the seeds ½-inch deep and an inch apart, and water them occasionally. Thin the seedlings that emerge to 2 to 4 inches apart. Harvest any time once the roots get large enough to your liking. It’s that easy.
Besides eating sliced radishes raw in salads, I use them in a variety of food preparations. I even eat the greens. Combining radishes with mild vegetables, such as cucumbers, helps reduce the spiciness. And baking or roasting radishes eliminates the “radish” taste and brings out a natural sweetness. Even if you think you don’t like radishes, I encourage you to give these recipes a try.
Cucumber-Radish-Dill Salad
2 cups thinly sliced radishes
1 cup thinly sliced cucumber
1 cup thinly sliced red onion
1 TBS minced fresh dill
2 TBS olive oil
1 TBS vinegar
1 clove minced garlic
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp crushed black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss and mix well. This recipe can be modified by adding sugar, to taste. You could also shred the vegetables and add mayonnaise, to make a dish more akin to a slaw.
Garlic Roasted Radishes
1 pound radishes, halved
1 TBS butter (or olive oil)
2 cloves minced garlic
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp crushed black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss. Bake for 30-40 minutes at 425F (until fork tender), flipping the radishes every 10 minutes. I like to add fresh chopped parsley, dill, or chives after cooking.
Radish Greens Pesto
1 cup radish greens
1 cup fresh basil
½ cup pine nuts (or walnuts)
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup parmesan cheese
1 clove garlic
2 TBS lemon juice
¼ tsp salt
1/8 tsp crushed black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend to the desired consistency. You might want to add more oil, garlic, or salt to suit your taste. The pesto can be added to cooked pasta, or slathered on crusty toasted bread.
For more experienced or adventurous cooks, try making Korean, Japanese, Indian, or Mexican dishes that are based on radishes. One of my favorite preparations is making kimchi from radishes and radish greens.
In this article, I’ve tried to convince you that radishes are worth your consideration. They are simple, fast, and inexpensive to grow, and have many possibilities on the menu. And for those reasons, I think they’re pretty rad.
Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu.