GREG PRYOR: RADICAL RADISHES: Don't overlook this easy-to-grow food

Here in the American South, radishes are often overlooked, or outright avoided. Perhaps that’s because most Americans are only familiar with the small red orbs in every grocery store, which have a peppery bite. The spiciness, by the way, is due to the same chemicals that are found in two other plant species, horseradish and mustard.

In some other parts of the world, radishes are highly regarded and consumed almost every day. For example, many southeast Asian cultures incorporate shredded white radishes into many meals. White radishes are much milder than the familiar European red radishes, and include the Japanese daikon radish variety. If you’ve been to a sushi restaurant, you’ve likely seen it garnishing the plate.

On December 23, in parts of Mexico, the “Night of the Radishes” is a celebration that involves intricately carved radishes. Those radishes are more than a foot long and weigh almost 10 pounds. That’s not even the largest radish; a Japanese variety can weigh more than 60 pounds!

In fact, there are dozens of varieties of radishes, which differ in color, size, shape, and spiciness. I grow several varieties every fall, winter, and spring. Radishes are among the quickest and easiest vegetables to grow, and they are resistant to many insect pests.