GREG PRYOR: SPRING GARDENING: Plant early

As an avid gardener, I’m always eager in early spring to plant vegetable seeds and transplants in the garden. But, as I’ve learned, planting too early can result in failure, due to cold weather.
Planting early definitely has its advantages. Plant-eating insects are still dormant. Temperatures are pleasant, and there are no mosquitoes or gnats bothering you. And best of all, you might get rewarded with fresh vegetables before any of the neighbors.
I have created the accompanying table for planting in spring in the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina, based on data obtained from seed packets, the Clemson Cooperative Extension website, and other online resources. But keep in mind the following:
No planting schedule is perfect. There may be below-freezing temperatures in April. The “last frost date” in the Pee Dee is typically in late-March, but it freezes later than that date about 10% of the time. And gardens out in the country can experience a frost when nearby urban and suburban areas do not.
These planting dates are general guidelines for the earliest time to plant. Some varieties of beans, for example, can be planted a month earlier than other varieties of beans. Always check the seed packet for specific planting dates.
Pay attention to the weather forecast. If a late cold snap is predicted, cover your plants with frost-barrier fabric, old bedsheets, or other fabric such as burlap. Don’t use plastic sheeting or tarps because condensation will form under the plastic, drip onto the plants, and then freeze into ice.
For those gardeners who grow transplants from seeds, now is the time to start those plants that will be transplanted in April. Transplants need to be started from seed about 6 to 8 weeks before their garden planting dates. Most people start their seeds indoors, under fluorescent lights or LED grow lights. Then, for a week or so before planting them in the garden, move them outdoors during the day to expose them gradually to exterior growing conditions.
Best wishes on a productive growing season, and happy gardening!
Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu.