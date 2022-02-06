GREG PRYOR: SPRING GARDENING: Plant early

As an avid gardener, I’m always eager in early spring to plant vegetable seeds and transplants in the garden. But, as I’ve learned, planting too early can result in failure, due to cold weather.

Planting early definitely has its advantages. Plant-eating insects are still dormant. Temperatures are pleasant, and there are no mosquitoes or gnats bothering you. And best of all, you might get rewarded with fresh vegetables before any of the neighbors.

I have created the accompanying table for planting in spring in the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina, based on data obtained from seed packets, the Clemson Cooperative Extension website, and other online resources. But keep in mind the following:

No planting schedule is perfect. There may be below-freezing temperatures in April. The “last frost date” in the Pee Dee is typically in late-March, but it freezes later than that date about 10% of the time. And gardens out in the country can experience a frost when nearby urban and suburban areas do not.

These planting dates are general guidelines for the earliest time to plant. Some varieties of beans, for example, can be planted a month earlier than other varieties of beans. Always check the seed packet for specific planting dates.