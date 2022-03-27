GREG PRYOR: You can grow your own herbs

Recently I was in the produce section at a local grocery store and was gobsmacked when I saw the prices of some fresh herbs.

Available in tiny, clear plastic containers, a few diminutive springs of dill cost more than a bag of potatoes! I laughed to myself as I realized that one could go to the gardening section of the store next door and buy a potted plant of dill for less money.

The same is true for many fresh herbs, such as basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, and mint. For the thrifty shopper, the home cook, or the modern homesteader, growing your own herbs is a no-brainer. But there are some considerations to keep in mind.

First, you need to know which herbs can be grown locally during what seasons. In this article, I will focus on nine of the most commonly grown herbs in our region, and divide them into cool-season, warm-season, and year-round herbs.

Right now is a good time to plant cool-weather annual herbs, including dill, cilantro, and parsley. These plants are cold-tolerant and will grow prolifically until they flower and go to seed in late spring or early summer. Even if you pinch off the pre-flowering stalks to prevent flowering, the plants will wither and die in the heat. You can plant them again in early fall for a winter and spring bounty.

Warm-season annual herbs include basil, which comes in many varieties. These plants are exceptionally sensitive to cold, and should be planted in late spring or early summer. They will thrive in the summer heat and will be productive until the first frost occurs next fall.

Year-round herbs are typically perennial, and are often green even during the heat of mid-summer and the cold of mid-winter. These include chives, mint, rosemary, oregano, and thyme. They can be planted any time other than the cold winter months.

Next, you should decide whether you want to start from seeds, or buy seedlings. Seedlings are the easiest, quickest, and most fool-proof option, but are the most costly. A potted herb plant often costs around $5. Some potted herbs, such as basil, can be gently separated into several plants before transplanting into a larger container or in the ground. Just carefully pull the root ball apart with your fingers so that each emerging stem will grow into an independent plant.

If you decide to start from seeds, remember that they will germinate quicker in warm indoor temperatures than cool outdoor temperatures. You can directly sow the seeds in the garden soil or container outside, but the ground is still cold this time of year so they may take a long time to sprout. The delicate seedlings will also be vulnerable to weather, damaging wind and precipitation, and insects and birds. With this in mind, I prefer to start seeds indoors and then transplant the seedlings after they’ve had a good head start.

You also need to decide where you want to grow the herbs. Do you have ample garden space available, and if so, do you want to dedicate a part of it to perennial herbs? Or do you want to keep herbs in containers on a porch or balcony, where they won’t take up precious garden real estate? For some herbs, such as mint, containerization is highly recommended because it can become a nuisance.

Years ago, I planted two types of mint in my garden. It thrived and started spreading in every direction. To curb its invasion, I installed landscape edging a few inches deep around the mint patch. It wasn’t deep enough, so the runners grew under the edging and into the garden. I then dug a trench around the mint, installed aluminum flashing a foot deep, and cut and burned the above ground mint. For now it’s contained and sprouting back vigorously, within its allotted space. My advice is to avoid that hassle and always plant mint in containers!

If you plant seeds directly into garden soil, you will need to thin the plants as they grow to reduce competition. Some herbs, such as basil, can grow into small bushes several feet wide and tall. Read the seed packs for sowing and thinning instructions.

In regard to growing conditions, most herbs are pretty forgiving when it comes to heavy or light soil types. But in general, they like full sun, a modest amount of fertilizer, and moderate watering.

Finally, if your herbs thrive, you will likely be faced with a surplus. This is a blessing of excess. You might want to preserve the harvest. All of the herbs I mentioned can be dried, but they lose their flavor potency. Dried basil, thyme, oregano, and rosemary retain much of their flavor, so drying them in a food dehydrator or a low-heat oven will work just fine. However, in my experience, cilantro, parsley, and dill are best preserved by freezing. None of the preserved herbs will be as good as fresh herbs, but you can still enjoy them during the months you can’t grow them outdoors.

As an avid cook, I go through a lot of herbs. It would cost a small fortune if I had to buy the fresh herbs at a grocery store. Instead, I grow them in abundance and can walk a few feet from my kitchen and collect what I need. If you’re tempted to grow your own fresh herbs, give it a try with the advice provided here. You could say it’s mint to be.

Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu.