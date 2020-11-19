GREG PRYOR:

Persimmon fruits are a Southern delicacy; the bright orange orbs hang like Christmas ornaments from the tree branches in late fall. When eaten raw, they resemble apricots, and when baked into pies, cookies, or bread, they take on a pumpkin nuance.
There are several varieties, including the wild persimmon, the fruit of which is small and extremely bitter, or astringent. Astringent persimmons can only be eaten when they are mushy, like pudding in a thin skin. Otherwise, the fruit will — as described by Virginian colonist Captain John Smith in 1624 — “draw a man’s mouth awry, with much torment.”
In contrast, many local backyards, homesteads, and farms have a Japanese cultivar, such as Fuyu, the fruit of which is the size of a baseball and is non-astringent. The Fuyu persimmon can be eaten while still firm, but the taste improves as it softens.
On my homestead, I planted a single Fuyu persimmon tree almost a decade ago. They are simple to plant and maintain, but from year-to-year, the persimmon yield is variable. Last year, almost all of the fruit dropped early. This year, the branches hung heavy with dozens of fruits. My countertop is still covered with persimmons.
If you don’t have access to a persimmon tree, many supermarkets sell the fruits this time of year. Vendors at farmer’s markets might offer them as well, or ask while you’re there for any leads. I’ve even seen them in local Asian grocery stores.
Aside from fresh eating, I like to bake with the fruits. Some folks make tasty persimmon jams, spreads, and even salsas, but I keep it traditional. Here, I’ll share two classic recipes.
Persimmon Pie
There are two variations on this recipe. I like to keep the persimmon as chunky as possible for better mouthfeel, but many people puree the fruit so the final product is much like a pumpkin pie.
2 cups of persimmons, with skin removed (a large persimmon yields ½ to 1 cup of fruit)
¼ teaspoon each of cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg
2 tablespoons flour (or cornstarch)
½ cup sugar (I use homestead honey)
¼ to ½ teaspoon salt
2 eggs, beaten
1/3 cup melted butter
Single layer 9-inch pie crust
Mix together the persimmon and spices. Combine the flour, sugar, salt, eggs, and butter and then mix it into the spiced persimmons. Pour the mixture into the pie shell and back for 15 minutes at 400 degrees, then turn down the heat to 300 degrees and bake for 45 more minutes, or until the pie filling is slightly jiggly.
I like to eat the pie after it has cooled overnight, and served with whipped cream on top. Others prefer to eat it warm, especially on a cold night. This persimmon pie is almost identical to a pumpkin pie in taste, texture, and appearance.
Persimmon Bread
1 cup of persimmon, with skin removed (a large persimmon yields ½ to 1 cup of fruit)
¼ teaspoon each of ground ginger, ground cloves, and nutmeg
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ to ½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
1 ½ cups flour
½ cup sugar (or honey)
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ cup melted butter
Puree the persimmon, spices, salt, vanilla, and eggs until smooth. Mix the flour, sugar, and baking soda together in a bowl, then add the melted butter and persimmon puree. Stir thoroughly and pour into a greased loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the top is deep brown and cracked, and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Baking times will vary depending on whether a glass or metal loaf pan is used (glass takes longer to heat up, and thus, more baking time is required). This persimmon bread will be similar to zucchini bread, with a hint of gingerbread taste.
