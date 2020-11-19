GREG PRYOR:

Persimmon fruits are a Southern delicacy; the bright orange orbs hang like Christmas ornaments from the tree branches in late fall. When eaten raw, they resemble apricots, and when baked into pies, cookies, or bread, they take on a pumpkin nuance.

There are several varieties, including the wild persimmon, the fruit of which is small and extremely bitter, or astringent. Astringent persimmons can only be eaten when they are mushy, like pudding in a thin skin. Otherwise, the fruit will — as described by Virginian colonist Captain John Smith in 1624 — “draw a man’s mouth awry, with much torment.”

In contrast, many local backyards, homesteads, and farms have a Japanese cultivar, such as Fuyu, the fruit of which is the size of a baseball and is non-astringent. The Fuyu persimmon can be eaten while still firm, but the taste improves as it softens.

On my homestead, I planted a single Fuyu persimmon tree almost a decade ago. They are simple to plant and maintain, but from year-to-year, the persimmon yield is variable. Last year, almost all of the fruit dropped early. This year, the branches hung heavy with dozens of fruits. My countertop is still covered with persimmons.