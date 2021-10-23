GUEST COLUMN: Strengthening S.C. farms, together

Partnerships with farmers and others within industry are critical to achieving impactful results that matter to those who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, communities and health. For more than a century, our faculty and researchers have built and established these types of relationships and delivered essential knowledge.

In some sense, we learn as much from producers as they learn from us, and they inform our work every day. When they tell us about real-world problems threatening crops, our teams provide research-based solutions to make a difference in their productivity. We are committed to continuing these efforts. As we develop new insights from the vegetable breeding program, we will share our findings with growers through our field days, Clemson Extension workshops and specialized newsletters.

We are proud to count McCall Farms as one of our partners. Their endowment shows their appreciation for the work we do and can do together – and it will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to support those of you we are fortunate enough to work with in the Pee Dee region.

Clemson is known for its academic excellence, world-class researchers and prowess in athletics, and it is my hope the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences is recognized within your community for our local engagement, responsiveness to the agribusiness sector and partnerships with farmers and foresters who feed, clothe and shelter the citizens of South Carolina, the nation and the world.

Keith Belli is the dean of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at Clemson University.