GUEST COLUMN: Support local – especially when it comes to news

In September, the Union Times announced it was closing its doors after 170 years, citing the economic effects of COVID-19.

It’s a sad thing when newspapers like the Union Times close, but it’s no longer shocking. Newspapers have been plagued by declining circulation numbers and shrinking newsrooms for the past 15 years, and nearly a quarter have shuttered, according to a June report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. With a pandemic added to the mix, it’s likely that many other small-town papers will soon follow suit.

Researchers have a name for communities where daily newspapers have disappeared: news deserts. UNC’s report says 200 counties in the United States don’t have a local newspaper, and that number is climbing faster than digital news sites.

These communities might have access to national and world news thanks to the internet, but when it comes to what happened at last week’s school board meeting or how the county council voted or whether their tax dollars are being spent responsibly, citizens are often left in the dark.

That’s a problem, because local news drives civic engagement. It also gives local citizens information about local meetings and events. It also gives people a voice in how they’re governed and shines a light on injustice.