GUEST COLUMN: What South Carolina makes, makes South Carolina

Whether at home, at school or at work, we are all facing extraordinary new challenges as a result of COVID-19.

South Carolina’s manufacturing community has risen to the challenge, instituting enhanced safety measures and protocols to protect workers, rethinking logistical networks to keep crucial supply lines open, answering the call from elected officials and health care providers to produce vitally-needed personal protective equipment and much more.

The economic recovery now underway is being led by the businesses and people in our state who make things – from automobiles to household appliances, tires, airplanes, pharmaceuticals and countless other products. South Carolina is home to more than 5,000 manufacturing facilities employing 12% of our state’s workforce. Whether it is a small-, medium- or large-sized operation, our manufacturers create world-class products that are used every day – here and around the world.

Our manufacturing community’s hard work, innovation and commitment to excellence has created a foundation for economic prosperity that has positively impacted generations of South Carolinians. These principles are the foundation our industry was built upon, and these same principles will enable us to overcome any challenge – even COVID-19.