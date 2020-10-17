Homemade smoky hot sauce

Instructions

1. Begin by smoking the whole peppers. I have an electric smoker, but you could use a pellet smoker or an outdoor grill equipped with a small smoker box. I like a strong smoky flavor, so I use mesquite or hickory. For less intense smoke, try pecan, apple or cherry. I smoke the peppers for about an hour and then let them cool.

2. Next, cut the stem ends off the peppers. I use large scissors, so there’s no need for breaking out a knife or cutting board. Chop the peppers as finely as possible, in a food processor or blender. Use a small amount of the vinegar and water to help it grind up easier.

3. Add the pepper slurry and all of the other ingredients together, while at room temperature, in a large pot. Stir thoroughly to dissolve the xanthan gum. If the mixture is warm or hot, the xanthan gum will form doughy balls.

4. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 30 minutes to an hour. The longer it simmers, the more intense the flavor and color will be. I highly recommend doing this outdoors (use a hot plate) or under a fume hood that’s running the entire time. The room will be choked up with eye-watering, nose-running, throat-choking capsaicin vapors, so beware.